2-vehicle crash closes Kanawha County road

UPDATE: (11:08 A.M. Oct. 3, 2022) – 911 dispatchers say one lane of Lens Creek Road has reopened.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the Hernshaw area.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 10:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2600 block of Lens Creek Road. Dispatchers say both lanes of the road are currently shut down. There is no estimated time yet for when the road will reopen.

Dispatchers say two people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. According to dispatchers, crews on scene are reporting one of the patients was trapped in the vehicle.

The Marmet Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

