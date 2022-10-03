ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns

By CT Jones
 4 days ago
Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows.

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

Buckingham was on tour to support his latest project, a self-titled album . Perhaps best known for his time in Fleetwood Mac and often explosive relationship with ex Stevie Nicks, Buckingham was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2018, he and Fleetwood Mac planned to reunite, but he was later fired over differences between himself and Nicks.

While Buckingham’s team did not disclose the details of his current health concerns, the artist has been vocal in the past about his health scares. In 2019, Buckingham’s vocal cords were hit during an emergency triple bypass, leaving him with an intensive recovery time.

“Everyone was tiptoeing around my voice,” Buckingham told Rolling Stone last year. “But at first, I was more concentrated on just being able to walk and get around again.”

It is unclear whether Buckingham plans to play his scheduled U.S tour dates.

