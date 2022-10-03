Read full article on original website
Demopolis Times
Whitfield Regional Hospital dedicates Labor and Delivery to Dr. Fitz-Gerald
Whitfield Regional Hospital held a dedication ceremony for the Labor and Delivery department last Thursday, September 29. The department was dedicated to the late Dr. Maurice Fitz-Gerald, and was officially named the Dr. Maurice Fitz-Gerald Birthing Center. “We’re here to celebrate the opening of Labor and Delivery, and to honor...
Demopolis Times
Marengo County BOE members recognized, board hears monthly K12 Instructional report
During the September Marengo County Board of Education meeting, board members were recognized completing all school board governance improvement act requirements. Chester Moore received Master Fourth Year, Rayvell Smith received Master First Year, and Freddie Charleston received Master Honor Roll. Under the K12 Instructional Leader report, Wendy Joiner said that...
