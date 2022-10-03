Read full article on original website
Related
AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian
As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, normally reliable computer forecast models couldn’t agree on where the killer storm would land. But government meteorologists are now figuring out what went wrong — and right. Much of the forecasting variation seems to be rooted in cool Canadian air that...
Flu season gets underway in North Carolina with flu cases rise in New York
New York State health leaders warned Thursday that flu is already widespread, and the worst is still ahead. However, how concerned should people in central North Carolina be?. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health said the central North Carolina could see a substantial increase. WakeMed Health...
