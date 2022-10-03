Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in win
Collins compiled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in Thursday's 123-113 preseason win over Milwaukee. Collins scored nine of his points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and his lone three-pointer. All three of his rebounds came in the first half, and he was unable to secure a board in 11 minutes during the second half. The 25-year-old missed 23 of the last 27 games last year with finger and foot issues before returning in the playoffs in a limited capacity. He's averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a starter in his five seasons and looks to return to that form if healthy.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers reveal details about incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which the team confirmed on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster
Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, a one-run third, a two-run fourth and a three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Finishes with a bang
Reyes went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 win over the Reds. Reyes led the way in Chicago's blowout win, hitting his 14th and final home run of the season as part of the romp. He hit five of those long balls in 48 games with the Cubs and batted .234 with his new club. Reyes cooled off some after a strong start in Chicago, but his power potential could earn him another look with the Cubs as they head into 2023. He has some fantasy appeal when he's hot, though he's pretty much limited to a DH role at this point, which caps his value.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Carson Wentz with QB at No. 2; Panthers, Texans also address position
Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the...
NFL・
