The Reason Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Impala
In the history of American cars, there are few models as recognizable as the Chevrolet Impala. It was the chariot for not only police officers and NASCAR drivers, but for rappers like Ice Cube and custom car fabricators. "Iconic" would be an understatement. Aside from two brief attempts at retirement...
Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD Drops Quattro For A Big Engine Goodbye
Audi has revealed all of the juicy details on its newest R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD model, the final hurrah of the brand's V10 engine in the R8 supercar.
The Corvette Impala Is The Chevy Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time
The Chevy Corvette Impala made a splash as a boat of a concept vehicle, but it was ultimately never manufactured.
The Reason Why Alfa Romeos Depreciate More Than Almost Any Car
Alfa Romeos are hailed as some of the best cars on the road today, but they only hold their crown for a short time. Here's why Alfas depreciate so fast.
The Electric Cars That Get Free Electrify America Fast Charging In The US
Are you in the market for a new electric vehicle? Automakers sometimes throw in free charging as an incentive and we have a list of EVs with that perk.
New Maserati GranTurismo Revealed With A Fully-Electric Folgore Flagship
Maserati just announced that the GranTurismo is back with an electrified vengeance. The new sports car features all the classic Italian styling one would expect from a brand like Maserati. Maserati claims the newest iteration of the GranTurismo pays tribute to the brand's 75-year-long tenure in the sports car business.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
2023 Nissan Ariya First Drive: The Electric Car For Gas Switchers
The Nissan Ariya may not upend the EV market, but it does its best to convince us that a flexible, quiet, refined family crossover needs to be electric anyway.
Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon
Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Revealed Inside And Out
After teasing us with design renders last May, Japanese automaker Honda has fully revealed its all-new 2024 Prologue electric SUV. With plans to release 30 new EVs globally by 2030 and 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, Honda has partnered with American automaker General Motors to fast-track its EV presence in North America. The initial fruit of this partnership is the incoming Honda Prologue, the first Honda SUV designed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles.
The US Electric Cars With Over 300 Miles Of Range
The list of electric vehicles in the U.S. that can hit over 300 miles per charge is steady and growing.
