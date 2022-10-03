4 Products You Should Always Get at the Dollar Store

There are an almost endless array of stores to shop at for any consumer goods you are interested in buying. But, you don't want to overspend so it's a good idea to be smart about where you make your purchases.

In some cases, this means your first stop should be the dollar store. Dollar stores such as Dollar Tree offer a huge array of different products for either $1 or $1.25 depending on the store and item. This is a bargain you simply cannot beat when it comes to certain products.

In particular, there are five items you should almost always pick up at the dollar store instead of spending more cash on them elsewhere.

1. Sunglasses

Sunglasses are an easily broken item, and also an easily forgotten item. That's what makes them such a great thing to purchase at the dollar store.

Dollar Tree and similar dollar stores generally have racks and racks of sunglasses, many of which are pretty stylish and indistinguishable from much more expensive fashion brands. And they also provide the same UV protection as costlier pairs so they serve their most important purpose of shielding your eyes from the glare.

2. Greeting cards

Greeting cards express a nice sentiment and can make the recipient feel good -- but they are rarely kept for more than a few days or a few weeks at most. There's no need to spend upwards of $5 (which many stores charge) for an item that is likely to make its way into the trash quickly.

Instead of splurging, hit up the dollar store for greeting cards. You can find aisles of them for every occasion. And around Christmas time, you can get whole boxes of cards at an unbeatable bargain.

3. Party goods

If you need decorations or paper goods for a party, the dollar store is the best place to go. You can get paper plates, napkins, and plastic silverware with a wide variety of different themes as well as streamers, candy, and balloons. With some party stores charging $20 or more for a few balloons, it's easy to see why the Dollar Tree is a better option.

4. Candles

When you buy candles, you are literally purchasing an item you will set on fire. Why spend a fortune on your credit cards to buy expensive ones when a candle from the dollar store will provide the same ambiance for a fraction of the price.

Many dollar stores have boxes of pillar candles and floating candles, as well as scented and unscented candles in glass jars. Pick up a bunch of them for less than the price of one candle from specialty stores, and you can really set the mood while keeping more money in your pocket.

5. Placemats

When I first started shopping at dollar stores, one of the products that shocked me most was the placemats. My dollar store has a huge array of beautiful seasonal placemats that are nicer than many of the ones available from the fanciest department store. There are also lovely chargers you can use under your fine china to really set a fancy table. Since placemats often end up stained, why not buy affordable ones that still leave your table looking beautiful?

Each of these items is a true bargain at Dollar Tree and similar stores, so check out your local $1 shop next time before you spend big bucks for no reason.

