ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Dallas, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
CBS Sports

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball

Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction

Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jerry Jones
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 5 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis are solid No. 3 WRs with upside

I need to admit something to you. I was way too high on Josh Reynolds and Corey Davis coming out of college. I thought both could be the best wide receivers in the 2017 class if everything went right. Just for reference, Cooper Kupp was in that class. So, yeah, I enjoyed it when Davis and Reynolds were both top-15 wide receivers in Week 4. And it's not that outlandish to believe it could happen again.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday

Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday

Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Pff#Christian
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday

Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI

Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday

Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury

James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy