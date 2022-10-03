Read full article on original website
Mets' Jeff McNeil will receive car from Francisco Lindor if he wins NL batting title
There is more than just the National League batting title on the line for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the last day of the regular season. If McNeil finishes as the league leader in batting average, teammate Francisco Lindor has promised to buy him a car. Earlier...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster
Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster
Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Likely done for 2022
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier...
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Brujan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox. Brujan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and appeared in all three of the Rays' games to close the regular season. He entered the game Wednesday in the fifth inning as a pinch runner and then remained in the contest to take Ryan Brasier yard to tally his third homer of the season. Brujan struggled across 162 plate appearances, maintaining just a .163/.228/.259 line with five stolen bases.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Retreats to bench
Diaz isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started Tuesday against Boston and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games while Jonathan Aranda takes over at the hot corner and bats ninth.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Set to sit Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Abreu won't start Wednesday's season finale against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run during Tuesday's 8-3 win, and it will apparently be his final start of 2022. Through 156 games this year he has a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs in 157 games. The veteran first baseman is finishing up his ninth season with the White Sox but is slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad
Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez: Hammered by Mariners
Rodriguez (0-4) took the 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Seattle, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Rodriguez was called up as the 29th man and followed opener Will Vest, recording the final out of the first inning with the bases loaded. His appearance progressively declined thereafter with a clean second, a one-run third, a two-run fourth and a three-run fifth as the 24-year-old has now lost each of his last four starts. He concludes the season with a 10.62 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across seven appearances and five starts.
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Makes wild-card roster
Naughton will be on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Naughton was sent to the minors Sept. 21, but he'll rejoin the Cardinals ahead of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies, which begins Friday. The southpaw held left-handed hitters to a .163 batting average in the majors this year, which factored into the decision to include Naughton on the roster over Genesis Cabrera.
Giants' Nick Gates: Designated to return from IR
Gates (lower leg) was designated to return from the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday. Gates suffered a left leg fracture last September and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing multiple operations. He began the 2022 campaign on the PUP list, but he's returned to practice at the earliest possible time, which is an encouraging sign. Regardless, he likely still has a few hurdles to clear and will have a 21-day period to be activated to the active roster. When available, the 27-year-old figures to garner a sizable role along the Giants' offensive line.
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster
Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
