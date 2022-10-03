ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther

By Cole Delbyck
 4 days ago

Months after Marvel unveiled the emotional first look at “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ” a new action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated sequel has arrived.

The future of the African nation is in peril in the clip released on Monday, as the kingdom grapples with the loss of its king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), while facing a new threat below the surface.

In this longer second trailer, we see extended glimpses at what looks like a funeral service for the fallen leader amid sequences of the film’s antagonist Namor  (Tenoch Huerta), the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talocan, and his army dominating the land, sea and sky ― yes, with comic book-accurate winged feet.

But the Wakandans never back down from a fight, with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Queen Mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) joining forces to protect their homeland alongside newcomers Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne, taking up Tony Stark’s mantle as the superhero Ironheart.

“They have lost their protector and now is our time to strike,” Bassett intones in the trailer over footage of her kingdom under attack and partly submerged.

And then, there’s Shuri (Letitia Wright), who many have suspected (and certain Lego sets may have spoiled) will become the new Black Panther in the film following Boseman’s 2020 death from colon cancer.

The final moments of the trailer seem to confirm the speculation, as we get the first full look at Wakanda’s defender, who appears to be a woman, in a sleek and slightly more ornate new suit.

Alongside the trailer, Marvel released the first official poster for the sequel, which puts Shuri front and center with the mask of the Black Panther looming large above her.

The first teaser “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” attracted over 172 milliion views within 24 hours when it was released during Comic-Con earlier this summer, becoming one of the biggest trailer debuts in the studio’s slate.

Ryan Coogler once again returns to direct the film, which hits theaters on Nov. 11.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

