Akron, OH

Man held at gunpoint, taken to ATM in Akron

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a man says two suspects forced their way into his vehicle, drove to a nearby ATM, ordered him to withdraw cash, and then took off in his car.

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in a business parking lot on Triplett Boulevard.

The victim told police he was in the parking lot when two men approached him. He said the suspects forced their way into his car at gunpoint, pushed him into the passenger’s seat, and drove to a nearby ATM.

The victim said he was forced to withdraw cash and was then let out of the car in the area of S. Arlington Street and Triplett Boulevard.

The two suspects then drove off in the victim’s car.

Police say the car was found later that morning in the 1100 block of Reed Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Callers can remain anonymous

Comments / 20

Roxie RU?
4d ago

pretty stupid to be In parking lot on triplet bvd. at 3.45 am Saturday. your just asking for trouble . no brains right there

Reply(2)
11
Thelma
4d ago

I hope these thugs get caught! I can’t imagine what the kidnapped man/victim being held at gun point went through! 😢

Reply
8
shoddrea Hendricks
4d ago

IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME...... life is hard!!, well, at least they didn't kill him,it happens happens elsewhere 💯💯😈🤣🤣🤣

Reply
6
 

