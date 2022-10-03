ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Weekend Images: Schenectady football falls to Saratoga Springs (14 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQcBo_0iK3QJiE00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Schenectady's Marquies Reid tries to get past Saratoga's Jarod Arpey

SCHENECTADY Schenectady football fell to Saratoga Springs 27-0 Friday night.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

Story: Freshman quarterback Ringabar leads Saratoga Springs football team past Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3TcZ_0iK3QJiE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjnJj_0iK3QJiE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0iK3QJiE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKod8_0iK3QJiE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qC22j_0iK3QJiE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0iK3QJiE00

