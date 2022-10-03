Weekend Images: Schenectady football falls to Saratoga Springs (14 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Schenectady's Marquies Reid tries to get past Saratoga's Jarod Arpey

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady football fell to Saratoga Springs 27-0 Friday night.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

Story: Freshman quarterback Ringabar leads Saratoga Springs football team past Schenectady

