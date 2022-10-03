iHeartRadio LIVE With Death Cab For Cutie: How To Watch

Death Cab For Cutie recently released their latest album, Asphalt Meadows , last month, and the band is keeping their celebration of new music going with a special show on October 14th as part of a new partnership with iHeartRadio and Meta.

Asphalt Meadows is Death Cab For Cutie's tenth full-length studio album, following 2018's Thank You For Today , and features 11 new songs including previously-released tracks like "Roman Candles," "Here To Forever" and "Foxglove Through the Clearcut." In a statement on social media , the band explained of their new album, "We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come."

During iHeartRadio LIVE with Death Cab For Cutie, the band will perform some of their new songs live, as well as fan favorites, and open up about their new music and more during an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio's Stryker .

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with Death Cab For Cutie on Friday, October 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Anyone with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook . The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Alternative stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with Death Cab For Cutie by listening to some of their Asphalt Meadows songs below.