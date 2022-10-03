ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

My Drogo unlikely to be back before spring

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArKH8_0iK3PBgd00

Dan Skelton’s talented chaser My Drogo is unlikely to be seen in action before the spring.

The hugely exciting prospect was a Grade One-winning novice hurdler and transitioned to fences last year, but fell on his debut at Cheltenham as he slipped on landing in a two-runner race.

His next outing was less dramatic when he returned to the same track in December and won a novice event by seven lengths, but a tendon injury then scuppered his campaign and connections will be patient in handling his comeback.

“We are going to have to be patient with him as he has just gone back to Polly Gundry’s where he will do a lot of pre-training there and then we will get him back,” Skelton said.

“He is phenomenally talented and we have got to make sure when he comes back to the track he is in as robust condition as he could possibly be.

“Hopefully he could be back for the spring but you have to be sure with any leg injury.”

Skelton also nominated some early targets for several of his stable stars with Protektorat being readied for the Betfair Chase at Haydock, Nube Negra likely to bid for a repeat win in the Shloer Chase, Third Time Lucki is a possible for the Haldon Gold Cup and Shan Blue will return to Wetherby for the Charlie Hall after falling last year with the race at his mercy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Burke banking on step up in trip suiting Holloway Boy

Karl Burke’s Holloway Boy will bid for a deserved first Group-race victory in the Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. A winner on debut in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot under Danny Tudhope, he was 40-1 that day as he was a complete unknown quantity on the track at the time.
SPORTS
newschain

Famous success as Havlin takes Fillies’ Mile gold with Commissioning

Robert Havlin gained the first Group One success of his long riding career when Commissioning powered home to win the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket. The 49-year-old has long been credited with playing a huge part at Clarehaven Stables, first for John Gosden and more recently in his partnership with his son, Thady.
SPORTS
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucki
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

Johnson Houghton ace is streets ahead at York

Streets Of Gold remains unbeaten after landing the British EBF £100,000 2Yo Series Final at York. The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Havana Gold colt came into the race having won each one of his four prior starts, including the valuable Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes and a competitive nursery handicap on the Knavesmire.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haydock Nube Negra#Wetherby
newschain

Adagio suffers fatal heart attack

David Pipe’s Grade One-winning hurdler Adagio has died after suffering a heart attack on the gallops on Thursday morning. The five-year-old was due to contest the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, a run that would have been his first on the Flat since joining Pipe in 2020.
SPORTS
newschain

Exciting Juddmonte pair headline fascinating Dewhurst

Juddmonte hold a strong hand in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes with Chaldean and Nostrum both striding out at Newmarket on Saturday. In a race that could decide the champion two-year-old and often acts as a guide to the following spring’s 2000 Guineas, it is no surprise to see both youngsters feature high up on the ante-post lists for the opening Classic of next year, with Nostrum a general 8-1 chance and Chaldean a best price of 14-1.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Brother of suspect in California family’s killing arrested

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an eight-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence. Alberto Salgado, 41, was accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. Suspect...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newschain

‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed for 15 years over gas blast that killed toddler

A “neighbour from hell” has been jailed for 15 years after causing a gas explosion which killed a toddler when he cut pipes to sell them for scrap metal. Two-year-old George Hinds died in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire, on May 16 last year after Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe while drunk and under the influence of drugs in the early hours of the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy