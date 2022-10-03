Norwegian Cruise Line removing all COVID-19 testing, vaccination requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it is removing all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements effective Tuesday.

“Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return,” Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Despite the easing of the cruise line’s health and safety protocols, cruise line officials will continue to follow the travel guidelines that are required by the destinations it visits.

For all country-specific travel requirements, travelers should click here. Guests can also click here for more information about required travel documentation.

