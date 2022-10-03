Read full article on original website
Related
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
demolitionandrecycling.media
UK train station to receive €1.7bn upgrade
Plans have been revealed for vital upgrades to Liverpool Street station in London, UK, as part of a new sustainably developed office, retail and leisure scheme. Network Rail, MTR, an operator of sustainable rail transport services company, and developer Sellar are working with key stakeholders including Transport for London and the Hyatt, owners of the hotel that is adjacent to the station.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion
The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
Comments / 0