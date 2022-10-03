Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Lakers Rumors: Joey Buss & Jesse Buss Taking On Larger Roles Within Organization
Because of the recent struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers on the court, the front office has come under intense scrutiny. Rob Pelinka is the head man in the front office with owner Jeanie Buss obviously playing a large role as well, but many questioned the involvement of Kurt and Linda Rambis, who reportedly had a big say in decisions too.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Lakers News: LeBron James Floored By Projected 2023 No. 1 Pick
Victor Wembanyama could be the best draft prospect since... LeBron James in 2003.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Hawks-Heat Trade Sends John Collins To Miami
Sometimes, you can create a new problem by fixing another one. NBA teams have similar balances to strike. Suppose you have trouble communicating. Plenty of people do. Perhaps you seek therapy and work through the issues. Congratulations – only, now you can’t stop communicating. You’ve become an annoying person.
NBC Sports
Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season
It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
NBC Sports
Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'
The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA・
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Plans To Explore Different Lineups During 2022-23 Season
New head coach Darvin Ham has a tall task trying to figure out the right combination of players to help the Los Angeles Lakers get back to contention. Ham’s got a good foundation in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the roster is full of unproven young players with different sets of question marks.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0