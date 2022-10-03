ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat Trade Sends John Collins To Miami

Sometimes, you can create a new problem by fixing another one. NBA teams have similar balances to strike. Suppose you have trouble communicating. Plenty of people do. Perhaps you seek therapy and work through the issues. Congratulations – only, now you can’t stop communicating. You’ve become an annoying person.
NBC Sports

Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season

It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
NBC Sports

Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'

The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

