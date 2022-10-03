Read full article on original website
Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour
Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 tour of North America. “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” Zack de la Rocha wrote in reference to the injury he sustained on the band’s reunion tour. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.”
Kurt Vile Joins Pavement to Perform “Zurich Is Stained”: Watch
Pavement are currently in the midst of their North American reunion tour, and, last night (October 5) in Philadelphia, the band was joined by Kurt Vile to perform the 1992 song “Zurich Is Stained.” Vile took Stephen Malkmus’ place on vocals, with Malkmus stepping back to perform the song on guitar. Video of the occasion was captured by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings and later posted on Instagram. Check out some more footage below.
Lucrecia Dalt: Alien Among Us
Lucrecia Dalt sits on the bed with one leg tucked beneath her, notebook and Bic ballpoint in hand, logging the otherworldly footage that she and her friends have been filming here on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Her hair falls in dark waves around her face; on each wrist bounces a broad, gleaming bangle. Out on the balcony, a dog-eared copy of a book titled Music, Race, and Nation: Música Tropical in Colombia is splayed open on a wicker table, while Dalt’s costume, a glistening ensemble reminiscent of Sun Ra’s intergalactic attire, hangs from the air conditioning unit.
Hot Hot Heat to Reissue Make Up the Breakdown for 20th Anniversary
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
