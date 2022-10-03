Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 tour of North America. “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” Zack de la Rocha wrote in reference to the injury he sustained on the band’s reunion tour. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.”

