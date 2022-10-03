The U.S. Coast Guard has closed a section of the Lower Mississippi River for dredging. The river is closed near Stack Island, near Lake Providence, Louisiana, about 200 miles north of New Orleans. The area has been a largely closed since late last week due to low water levels, leaving around 100 tow boats and more than 1,500 barges unable to pass, Reuters reported Tuesday citing shipping sources.

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO