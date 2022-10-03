WARM AFTERNOONS, COOL NIGHTS: Dry air heats and cools very effectively; many spots across Alabama are in the 40s this morning, but temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a sunny sky. That 40 degree rise from morning low to afternoon high can only happen when the air is very dry like this. No change tomorrow, but the weekend will be noticeably cooler as afternoon temperatures won’t get past the low to mid 70s both days. Sunday morning will be chilly with a low in the 37-44 degree range. Colder valleys across North Alabama night even see a touch of light frost for the first time this season.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO