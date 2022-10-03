Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Front Dropping South; Julia Forms in Caribbean
WARM, FALL FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine again today and temperatures this afternoon are surging into the low and mid 80s. The cold front is dropping south through the state this afternoon and evening. It is coming through in dry fashion, no rain, but there are a few more clouds in the Alabama sky today.
alabamawx.com
Cool Weekend Ahead; Rain Returns Next Thursday
COOLER OVER THE WEEKEND: Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s across much of Alabama this afternoon, but a dry cold front passing through this evening will drop temperatures about ten degrees over the weekend. Look for highs in the 72-76 degree range, and lows well down in the 40s by early Sunday morning. Colder spots across North Alabama will likely visit the 30s for the first time this season. The air remains dry and we will see sunny days and clear nights.
alabamawx.com
Cooler Air Arrives Tonight; Rain Possible Next Thursday
DRY COLD FRONT ARRIVES TONIGHT: Look for another sunny day across Alabama today with a high in the 81-85 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on October 7 is 79. A cold front will roll through the state tonight in dry fashion, and cooler air settles into the state for the weekend. Expect highs between 72 and 76 degrees, and by early Sunday morning lows will be well down in the 40s. Cooler spots across North Alabama will likely visit the 30s for the first time this season. The air stays dry with sunny days and clear nights.
alabamawx.com
Cooler Air Arrives This Weekend; Still Dry
WARM AFTERNOONS, COOL NIGHTS: Dry air heats and cools very effectively; many spots across Alabama are in the 40s this morning, but temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a sunny sky. That 40 degree rise from morning low to afternoon high can only happen when the air is very dry like this. No change tomorrow, but the weekend will be noticeably cooler as afternoon temperatures won’t get past the low to mid 70s both days. Sunday morning will be chilly with a low in the 37-44 degree range. Colder valleys across North Alabama night even see a touch of light frost for the first time this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamawx.com
Alabama’s Long Dry Spell Continues
DRY OCTOBER WEATHER: Dry weather is the story for Alabama through the weekend with sunny days and clear nights. Look for highs in the 80-84 degree range tomorrow and Friday, but by Saturday and Sunday highs drop into the mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s through Saturday morning, but 40s are likely early Sunday, with some potential for upper 30s across the colder valleys of North Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Dry with a Few Clouds
DRY, MILD DAYS: The daily forecast through Friday continues to feature mainly sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while nights will be in the 50s. Great weather for early October in Alabama and this dry pattern will likely persist another 10-14 days.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Early Next Week; Cooler Air Arrives Over The Weekend
WE NEED RAIN: Rain is needed, but it won’t happen around here through early next week. Look for sunny days and clear nights across Alabama through the weekend. The high tomorrow will be in the 81-85 degree range, but cooler air arrives over the weekend with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows early Sunday will be well down in the 40s, and cooler spots over North Alabama could easily see 30s with a touch of light frost for the first time this season.
alabamawx.com
Dry Through Next Week; Next Chance Of Rain 10-15 Days Away
DRY: Alabama’s weather just won’t change too much through the weekend with sunny days and fair nights. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s through Friday, but a cooler airmass arrives over the weekend with highs dropping into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning will be very cool with a low well down in the 40s for most places; some of the colder spots could reach the upper 30s over North Alabama.
Comments / 0