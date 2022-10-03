Read full article on original website
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the most unpredictable zodiac signs
Not knowing what happens next can be extremely stressful to some people, but to others, there’s nothing more exciting. Uncertainty represents infinite, exciting possibilities to the latter, so they’re prone to throwing caution to the wind and listening to their whims. While this can sometimes make themunreliable, the trade-off is that they add a lot of adventure and spontaneity to your life!
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 10/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't be so quick to embrace a new and trendy cure-all. You've come too far on the road to recovery to take a detour now. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Resist the urge to revisit decisions made this week. You need to make peace with your actions because others already have.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 06 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 7
Things you know you really need to say can get tangled up in trying to be too kind – so make sure you follow through with any conversation, by separating words from feelings. A family that recently increased in size is ready to take a new direction together. Yes,...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – October 7, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your ideas earn the respect of your colleagues. But, you’ll have to present some hard facts and figures if you hope to persuade those who make the big decisions to support you. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Keep those bright Bull’s eyes...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
