Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson.

City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up.

According to Stokes, tire lots are not only an eyesore, but they’re also a hazard to community. He said the tires are a fire risk that could lead to major fires, like the one that happened at the abandoned building off Monument Street recently.

“Acres and acres of tires and an abandoned building. Property in the City of Jackson must be addressed. They are state agencies whose responsibility it is to make sure this situation must not and will not exist in the City of Jackson. We should not wait until someone is hurt before we say, ‘Let’s do something.’ DEQ your job,” stated Stokes.

The councilman plans to add an item to the next city council meeting agenda that will address the clearing of the properties.

