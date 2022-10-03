Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A man is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in Augusta Monday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road.

He reportedly stepped into the path of a northbound vehicle and was struck.

He was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

