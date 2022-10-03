Read full article on original website
IPS To Host Behavioral Health Event for First Responders
October 6, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Institute of Public Safety will host an event Friday, Oct. 21, that will focus on support for the behavioral health needs of first responders and their families. The “Building a Successful Behavioral Health Access Program for First Responder Readiness” listening session...
Nominations For 2023 Women of Distinction Due October 21
October 5, 2022 – Santa Fe College is now accepting nomination for the 2023 Women of Distinction and Women of Promise honors. Since 1987, Santa Fe College has honored more than 190 women who have made significant contributions in Alachua or Bradford County. Each year, in celebration of Women’s History Month, SF accepts nominations for both Women of Distinction and Women of Promise. The women selected will be honored at the 2023 Women of Distinction luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Hilton Conference Center in Gainesville.
The SF Teaching Zoo Invites You To Be Part of Boo at the Zoo!
October 6, 2022 – The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s 26th annual event returns on Halloween Day, Monday, Oct. 31, from 3-7:30 p.m. You or your department can participate in Boo at the Zoo in the following ways:. Represent your department or organization to over 5000 guests that...
Join the Tyree Library’s Virtual Book Club
October 5, 2022 – Do you love to read? Join the Lawrence W. Tyree Library’s “Where the Wild Books Are” virtual book club. All Santa Fe College students, faculty and staff are welcome to join. Where the Wild Books Are will meet in an asynchronous online...
