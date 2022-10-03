Read full article on original website
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer’s Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
