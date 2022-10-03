Read full article on original website
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Japanese Breakfast Covers Brandi Carlile’s “The Story”: Listen
Japanese Breakfast has shared her cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” to soundtrack the North Face’s new “It’s More Than a Jacket” campaign. Listen and watch the spot below. “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story,’” Japanese Breakfast’s...
Open Mike Eagle Shares Madlib-Produced New Song “Circuit City”: Listen
Open Mike Eagle has released a new single called “Circuit City.” The Madlib-produced track is set to appear on his upcoming project, Component Systems With the Auto Reverse, and includes guest verses from Video Dave and Still Rift. Check out “Circuit City” below. Component Systems With...
Jamila Woods Shares New Song “Boundaries”: Listen
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Listen to it below. “‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”
Watch Beyoncé’s New Visual Featuring “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip featuring “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Co.’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below. Beyoncé initially “decided...
Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds
Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
Spiderr
In an interview in 2019, Bladee unveiled a key moment in his mythos: the time he was struck by lightning during a visit to Thailand. He was far away from his home in Sweden and felt he couldn’t go to the hospital, so he just decided to sleep it off. “I was sure I was gonna die, but I didn’t,” he remembered. “I felt like an angel or something.” It wasn’t the first time the young artist and Drain Gang co-founder—born Benjamin Reichwald—had taken a moment of negativity or trauma and turned it into an existential revelation.
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Paramore, LCD Soundsystem, billy woods, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
“Shabooya” [ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon]
On 2021’s “Set the Tone,” producer Hitkidd set his sights on platforming Black women-led gangsta rap and spreading the sounds of Memphis across the world. The song blew up, thrusting up-and-coming Southern talent into the spotlight; later, the same crew—Aleza, Gloss Up, GloRilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon—struck gold again with their follow-up “Hot Potato.” The posse cuts received another boost of popularity this year, after the breakthrough success of GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.” On “Shabooya,” the ensemble—minus GloRilla, who’s on tour—returns to reintroduce themselves by putting a brazen spin on the age-old school bus chant “Shabooya (Roll Call).”
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Winners: See the Full List Here
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took place tonight. As usual, some of the biggest names in the world of rap music were honored, though the only awards of the night were handed to Glorilla (Breakout Artist), Drink Champs (Hip Hop Platform), and DJ Drama (DJ of the Year). In addition, Trina was given the “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar cleaned up with six awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Best Hip Hop Video. Drake won three awards. Find the full list of winners below.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, Daphni, Open Mike Eagle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Macula Dog, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, and Shabason & Krgovich. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
The Sun Still Seems to Move
Shannen Moser’s latest album, The Sun Still Seems to Move, lingers in a place of emotional uncertainty. The Philadelphia singer-songwriter understands life’s ephemerality but is still unsure how to stay afloat in the thick of a storm. “You are gone and I am a well of guilt and pain…/In your absence I am learning how to live,” they sing on the title track, one of many instances where the only solution is to fumble forward the best you can.
Watch the New Trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios has shared the official trailer for the new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new video introduces the character Namor (portrayed by Tenoch Huerta), who’s described in the trailer as “the Feathered Serpent God”). Check out the trailer below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel...
Caroline Polachek Shares New Aria Written for Kurt Cobain Opera
Caroline Polachek has released an aria that she wrote for Oliver Leith’s opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film dramatizing the end of Kurt Cobain’s life. The contribution from Cook and PC Music producer Danny L Harle is titled “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare,” Italian for “I Never Want to See the Sun Go Down.” Last Days runs at London’s Royal Opera House through October 11. Listen to “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare” below.
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen
Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
