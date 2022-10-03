Laurence Silberman, conservative judge who shaped Second Amendment jurisprudence, dead at 86

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court vacates Massachusetts gun control ruling in another 2A victory
In the months since the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court expanded gun possession rights and weakened states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public spaces, the high court has identified several cases in need of rehearing in light of the new precedent. This week, the Supreme...
KBJ's case for 'progressive originalism' in Supreme Court debut draws rebuke
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argues the framers of the 14th Amendment adopted it "in a race-conscious way," a position some legal experts say is subject to debate. Jackson, the first black woman on the Supreme Court, began her first two days on the nine-member bench by speaking more...
Biden blames 'MAGA' Republicans as court rules against DACA
President Joe Biden lashed out at "MAGA" Republicans in GOP-governed states Wednesday, blaming these officials for a federal appeals court ruling that concluded former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. Biden slammed the red states for suing the federal government over the legitimacy of...
West Virginia Supreme Court strikes big win for school choice
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision that blocked a public scholarship fund for use at private schools, holding that the Kanawha County Circuit Court erred when it said the school voucher law was unconstitutional. The court held that the program is indeed constitutional, thus allowing the...
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Trump says he ‘made’ DeSantis, mocked him for running for eight years before winning: Report
Former President Donald Trump boasted that his endorsement of Ron DeSantis in 2018 is what elevated the latter to become Florida’s governor, claiming he “made” DeSantis into a Republican celebrity, according to recordings of his conversations with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. In an interview with...
GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock
Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
Senator reveals why two Russians crossed into Alaska
Two Russian men who were detained after crossing the Bering Strait into Alaska claimed they were looking to seek asylum in the United States to avoid being drafted into the Russian military for the war in Ukraine, according to a senator representing the state. Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Sen....
FBI whistleblower claims center on mystery Hunter Biden evidence, Grassley reveals
The FBI whistleblower investigation led by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) involving former bureau agent Timothy Thibault centers on secretive evidence about Hunter Biden that has not yet been made public, the Washington Examiner has learned. Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office who...
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
'Ethics nightmare': Temporary Biden staffers raise financial disclosure concerns
As the Biden administration staffing shake-up following the midterm elections, the White House has tapped a trusted adviser to scout out appointees for President Joe Biden’s senior-most ranks. Leading the mission is Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former COVID-19 czar and a powerhouse executive known for his turnaround of the foundering...
In Alabama redistricting case, liberal justices embrace segregation
MOBILE, AL.: In the Alabama redistricting case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 4, the liberal justices made false assertions in obvious search of misguided conclusions that would balkanize this Alabama county along racial lines. This is absurd. The court should wholeheartedly approve the congressional district lines that...
Tim Scott airs campaign ad criticizing Democrats and 'the media' on race
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is up with a new campaign advertisement attacking Democrats and the media for wielding race relations as a political wedge, even as his reelection in the Palmetto State is all but assured. “My family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, how did the...
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
White House won't say if Biden is 'worried' about potential charges for Hunter
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not comment Friday when asked about new revelations regarding the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Jean-Pierre and her predecessor, Jen Psaki, both routinely refer all questions about the younger Biden's business dealings and the IRS investigation into his taxes...
Biden administration receives new pushback on military vaccine mandates
President Joe Biden is facing calls to alter his pandemic policies after publicly thanking a Coast Guard member who is set to be kicked out of the military over his refusal to get vaccinated. With the Army National Guard falling short of its recruitment goal and the Pentagon widely refusing...
‘A sheriff is on notice’: Judge scolds Rudy Giuliani for missing court date
A New York judge had a stern warning Friday for Rudy Giuliani, who was a no-show for a hearing in his divorce case last month. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz was aghast at how Giuliani managed to miss the prior hearing and appeared to levy a warning that the former New York City Mayor could be arrested.
