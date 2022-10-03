Laurence Silberman, conservative judge who shaped Second Amendment jurisprudence, dead at 86

Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO