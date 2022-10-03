ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nord Stream pipelines are no longer leaking methane into Baltic, Gazprom says

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FozWq_0iK3Mwz100

Russian s tate-owned energy giant Gazprom said Monday that its Nord Stream natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking methane into the Baltic Sea after they were hit by a string of blasts last week believed to have been sabotage.

Western leaders have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks, though Spain’s energy minister accused Russia of carrying out the explosions.

PUTIN ACCUSES US AND ITS ALLIES OF SABOTAGING NORD STREAM PIPELINES

Though neither the Nord Stream 1 nor Nord Stream 2 pipeline had been operating at the time, they both still contained pressurized natural gas, which primarily consists of methane.

Gazprom also said it might be able to restore supply via its last remaining 'B' line along the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.

"If a decision is made to start deliveries through Nord Stream 2's line B, natural gas will be pumped into the pipeline after the integrity of the system has been checked and verified by supervisory authorities," Gazprom said.

Still, it is hardly likely gas shipments would resume: Two of the blasts occurred along Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, which supplied roughly 35% of the European Union’s total Russian gas imports before Moscow began throttling supplies in June.

Last month, Russia “indefinitely” halted all gas deliveries, sending EU leaders scrambling to secure alternative supplies before winter.

The third leak was found along Nord Stream 2, which was scrapped for commercial use in February as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine.

Siemens Energy, which works on maintenance to Nord Stream 1, said it could not confirm the Gazprom reports. On Saturday, it said it had so far not been involved in maintenance on the gas pipeline, nor had it gotten a service request from Gazprom.

President Joe Biden said at the White House Friday that the United States has already directed resources to help its EU allies enhance the protection of their critical energy infrastructure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Let me say this: It was a deliberate act of sabotage, and now, the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Methane Gas#Gas Pipeline#Baltic States#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#The Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream 2#The European Union#Eu
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy