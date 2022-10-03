Nord Stream pipelines are no longer leaking methane into Baltic, Gazprom says

Russian s tate-owned energy giant Gazprom said Monday that its Nord Stream natural gas pipelines have stopped leaking methane into the Baltic Sea after they were hit by a string of blasts last week believed to have been sabotage.

Western leaders have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks, though Spain’s energy minister accused Russia of carrying out the explosions.

PUTIN ACCUSES US AND ITS ALLIES OF SABOTAGING NORD STREAM PIPELINES

Though neither the Nord Stream 1 nor Nord Stream 2 pipeline had been operating at the time, they both still contained pressurized natural gas, which primarily consists of methane.

Gazprom also said it might be able to restore supply via its last remaining 'B' line along the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.

"If a decision is made to start deliveries through Nord Stream 2's line B, natural gas will be pumped into the pipeline after the integrity of the system has been checked and verified by supervisory authorities," Gazprom said.

Still, it is hardly likely gas shipments would resume: Two of the blasts occurred along Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, which supplied roughly 35% of the European Union’s total Russian gas imports before Moscow began throttling supplies in June.

Last month, Russia “indefinitely” halted all gas deliveries, sending EU leaders scrambling to secure alternative supplies before winter.

The third leak was found along Nord Stream 2, which was scrapped for commercial use in February as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine.

Siemens Energy, which works on maintenance to Nord Stream 1, said it could not confirm the Gazprom reports. On Saturday, it said it had so far not been involved in maintenance on the gas pipeline, nor had it gotten a service request from Gazprom.

President Joe Biden said at the White House Friday that the United States has already directed resources to help its EU allies enhance the protection of their critical energy infrastructure.

“Let me say this: It was a deliberate act of sabotage, and now, the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden said.