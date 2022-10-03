Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the NFL’s 2-2 Crowd
We’ve seen four weeks of the 2022 NFL season go by, and there’s as much parity throughout the league as we’ve ever seen. Only one team remains undefeated, and only one team doesn’t have a win yet. Meanwhile, there’s a mob in the middle of the standings as 15 teams are 2-2. Today, we’re going to break down the NFL’s 2-2 crowd and discuss which of them we should remain confident in, and which teams are skating by the skin of their teeth right now.
The Details Behind Minnesota’s Brilliant Opening Drive Touchdown
Minnesota’s coaching staff put together a brilliant opening drive Sunday morning, leading to an early 7-0 lead following the touchdown. A large part of what made it so impressive is that the team integrated so many of their crucial players (as we discuss on Notes from the North). The offense is loaded; at different points this season, we could have forgotten that reality. Obviously, there’s only so much that can be accomplished in one game, but we may also say that more can be done to feature the various playmakers.
Josh Metellus is Going to Play a Critical Role in Minnesota’s Success
Coming into the season, I believed that Josh Metellus would end up on the roster, largely due to his abilities on special teams. For a little while now, the young safety has made excellent tackles in coverage. What I didn’t anticipate was his role within Ed Donatell’s defense.
Alas, the Jaylen Twyman Era Ends
As part of the flurry of roster moves following Lewis Cine’s injury on Sunday, this week the Minnesota Vikings released one of the cult favorites among Vikings fans: Jaylen Guy Twyman. When the Minnesota Vikings selected Jaylen Twyman out of Pitt in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL...
The Skol Debate: Are the Vikings Among the Top Teams in the NFC?
Recently, we decided to put together a debate between Josh Frey and K. Joudry. The point wasn’t to have a hostile, bitter argument. Rather, the hope was to take on a topic that was pertinent to the Vikings and then explore a couple competing perspectives. The question for the first iteration: are the Vikings among the top teams in the NFC?
Improvement to Vikings Defense Must Stem from Veteran Leaders
So far into the 2022 NFL season, Ed Donatell’s defensive scheme has not brought about lucrative results for the Minnesota Vikings. Through four games, Minnesota has allowed the sixth most yards in the NFL with opponents averaging 394.5 yards per game. Of course, for now, they’ve stood strong when it matters. The Vikings defense is giving up the 12th-fewest points in the league and are yet to allow a team to break 25 points in a game.
David Montgomery Practices Thursday for Bears
Ahead of the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, one of the biggest uncertainties revolves around the status of David Montgomery for the Bears. It seems that the star running back is on track to play this weekend after being upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.
