ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Breaking Down the NFL’s 2-2 Crowd

We’ve seen four weeks of the 2022 NFL season go by, and there’s as much parity throughout the league as we’ve ever seen. Only one team remains undefeated, and only one team doesn’t have a win yet. Meanwhile, there’s a mob in the middle of the standings as 15 teams are 2-2. Today, we’re going to break down the NFL’s 2-2 crowd and discuss which of them we should remain confident in, and which teams are skating by the skin of their teeth right now.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Details Behind Minnesota’s Brilliant Opening Drive Touchdown

Minnesota’s coaching staff put together a brilliant opening drive Sunday morning, leading to an early 7-0 lead following the touchdown. A large part of what made it so impressive is that the team integrated so many of their crucial players (as we discuss on Notes from the North). The offense is loaded; at different points this season, we could have forgotten that reality. Obviously, there’s only so much that can be accomplished in one game, but we may also say that more can be done to feature the various playmakers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Alas, the Jaylen Twyman Era Ends

As part of the flurry of roster moves following Lewis Cine’s injury on Sunday, this week the Minnesota Vikings released one of the cult favorites among Vikings fans: Jaylen Guy Twyman. When the Minnesota Vikings selected Jaylen Twyman out of Pitt in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
London Township, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: MIN-CHI Prediction, Teddy or Tua, Saving Grace

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 7th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Boyd
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have the Fourth-Best Playoff Odds in the NFC

We’re through four weeks of the NFL season, and sure, it may be a little early to begin truly speculating about whether or not the Minnesota Vikings are a true playoff team. However, the fact that this squad has started the season 3-1 is very exciting. This is usually the point in the year where it becomes easier to tell what we have in each NFL team, too.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Lewis Cine’s Prognosis, Former Vikings Turned Bears, Best Player thru 4 Games

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 5

This is Episode 135 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, the editor of PurplePTSD, who examines the state of the Vikings through four games. Particularly, the win over the New Orleans Saints and the stakes versus the Chicago Bears in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc#The Detroit Lions
purplePTSD.com

Improvement to Vikings Defense Must Stem from Veteran Leaders

So far into the 2022 NFL season, Ed Donatell’s defensive scheme has not brought about lucrative results for the Minnesota Vikings. Through four games, Minnesota has allowed the sixth most yards in the NFL with opponents averaging 394.5 yards per game. Of course, for now, they’ve stood strong when it matters. The Vikings defense is giving up the 12th-fewest points in the league and are yet to allow a team to break 25 points in a game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

David Montgomery Practices Thursday for Bears

Ahead of the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, one of the biggest uncertainties revolves around the status of David Montgomery for the Bears. It seems that the star running back is on track to play this weekend after being upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Week 5 NFL Picks: Could the Bears Be a “Trap Game” for the Vikings?

Bengals -4 (W) Vikings/Saints U43 points (L) Broncos/Raiders U45.5 points (L) Week 5 is getting started with a game that looks like it will be a clunker. Jonathan Taylor is out for the Colts, and Matt Ryan has not shown any signs that he can carry an offense. Meanwhile, Denver lost Javonte Williams for the season, and their offense has not looked any more inspiring than Indy’s so far this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy