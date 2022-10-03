Minnesota’s coaching staff put together a brilliant opening drive Sunday morning, leading to an early 7-0 lead following the touchdown. A large part of what made it so impressive is that the team integrated so many of their crucial players (as we discuss on Notes from the North). The offense is loaded; at different points this season, we could have forgotten that reality. Obviously, there’s only so much that can be accomplished in one game, but we may also say that more can be done to feature the various playmakers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO