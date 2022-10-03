Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who will better on Saturday, Jordan Travis or Devin Leary?
Devin Leary was regarded as the preseason favorite for best ACC QB but so far Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are leading the pack:. It hasn’t always ended well for FSU in Raleigh but the games have always been memorable. It’s a primetime showdown on the ACC Network.
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with NC State? feat. Rob McLamb of FanNation’s All Wolfpack on Sports Illustrated
Florida State football hasn’t won on the road vs. NC State since 2016. Since 2010, the Seminoles have won just twice inside Carter-Finley Stadium, one of the nation’s most hostile home environments. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season — FSU having fallen to...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
Welcome to the 11th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 commitments as the Seminoles enter early October of the 2022 football season. September was very kind to the Seminoles on the recruiting trail. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after their 31-21 loss to No. 15 Wake Forest last weekend. Going on the road, the ‘Noles will travel to Raleigh to face off against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night in a road game that favors the Wolfpack by a field goal.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football highlights incredible WR play, Basketball slowly emerging
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in targets and receptions. Charlotte...
Tomahawk Nation
Johnny Wilson, Treshaun Ward, Markeston Douglas talk FSU offense ahead of NC State game
Florida State Seminoles football, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, has seen an offensive elevation in 2022. FSU is averaging 31 points per game so far this season, a roughly 3-point improvement from last season, much due to an improved wide receiver room. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson has played a key...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State
As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Can FSU bounce back vs. NC State?
Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 4-1 (2-1 ACC), is looking to buck a few trends this Saturday in Raleigh. The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack present a variety of challenges to Florida State, who looking to bounce back after a 31-21 loss at home to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Tomahawk Nation
“We’ve got to capitalize:” Mike Norvell post-practice interview
Florida State Seminoles football is looking to rebound after its first defeat of the season, losing to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 in a relatively lackluster performance. Head coach Mike Norvell has been consistent in his messaging since his postgame presser last Saturday, saying that it boiled...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 3 FSU soccer meets No. 2 Virginia tomorrow: Let’s meet the Cavaliers
Florida State and Virginia will meet tomorrow at 8pm in Charlottesville, VA. It seems like every year these two teams meet it is a top 5 matchup. Last year FSU was #3 and UVA was #1. Last year’s game was a 1-1 draw although the Noles beat the Hoos in the ACC Championship game 1-0.
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in attempted homicide incident
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
WCTV
Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer. The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.
