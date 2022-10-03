ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) travel to Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) for a chance to continue contending for the ACC Atlantic Division title, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot. NC State has won four...
Tomahawk Nation

No. 3 FSU soccer holds on at No. 2 Virginia

No. 3 Florida State (9-0-2) defeated No. 2 Virginia (10-2-1) by a 1-0 score this evening in Charlottesville, VA. Florida State got off to a dream start. In the first minute Heather Gilchrist played the ball out of the back. Clara Robbins immediately flicked the ball forward and Beata Olsson pounced on it. Olsson turned and found Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the field. Nighswonger tried to slip a pass to Onyi Echegini on the left flank but the ball was deflected by Talia Staude. However, fortunately for FSU the ball caromed directly into the path of Jody Brown who was open in the middle of the box. Brown took a touch and then sent a perfectly placed ball into the upper 90 for the goal.
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State

As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
Tomahawk Nation

Seminole Wrap: Can FSU bounce back vs. NC State?

Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 4-1 (2-1 ACC), is looking to buck a few trends this Saturday in Raleigh. The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack present a variety of challenges to Florida State, who looking to bounce back after a 31-21 loss at home to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Tomahawk Nation

“We’ve got to capitalize:” Mike Norvell post-practice interview

Florida State Seminoles football is looking to rebound after its first defeat of the season, losing to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 31-21 in a relatively lackluster performance. Head coach Mike Norvell has been consistent in his messaging since his postgame presser last Saturday, saying that it boiled...
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
WCTV

Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer. The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.
