Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love. The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO