JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan

Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey. The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.
Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Cory Hardrict is setting the record straight on his divorce from Tia Mowry. The actor shut down speculation surrounding what went wrong in his relationship with Tia after the Sister, Sister alum shared on Oct. 4 that the two had "decided to go our separate ways" after 14 years of marriage. When a social media user commented on Cory's Instagram page, suggesting that he "cheated on her," the 42-year-old wrote back, "Lies!"
Kristin Cavallari Says She's On a "Major Spiritual Journey" After "Emotional" 4-Day Detox

Watch: Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari. Kristin Cavallari is finding her inner zen. The Uncommon James founder revealed that she recently had a transformative experience while on a trip to Mexico sharing on Instagram that she feels like a brand-new person as a result. Alongside a carousel of pics—including a snap of her friend Justin Anderson—Kristin started off her lengthy caption by giving fans an update on her current relationship status.
Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance

Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love. The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Watch: Miguel Played His Own Songs at His Wedding With Nazanin Mandi. Nazanin Mandi has made her split from Miguel a sure thing after three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 4, Nazanin filed for the dissolution of their union in California, citing the reason as irreconcilable differences. In her filing, she also asked the couple's assets and properties be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.
Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" After Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse

Watch: Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" Amid Angelina Jolie Allegations. Brad Pitt is addressing allegations of abuse recently brought up by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. On Oct. 4, Jolie filed a response to the Bullet Train star's lawsuit over their once-shared winery, alleging in a cross complaint that Pitt—who is dad their kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—"choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during an international flight in 2016.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo Is Wicked Good

Watch: Cynthia Erivo Dishes on Roar & Upcoming Wicked Project. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are proving there's no rest for the wicked. As production gears up for the film adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked, the Harriet actress, who will play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, gave fans a sneak peek of herself with the "7 Rings" singer, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch.
Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is a Budding Fashionista

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes latest Instagram Story is a total touchdown. The fitness trainer shared just how fashion-forward daughter Sterling, 19 months—who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes—is in an adorable post on her Instagram Stories Oct. 6. The sweet snap shows Sterling toting around a classic Louis Vuitton bag, completing the ensemble with a simple white t-shirt and black leggings.
RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Watch: Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH. Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion promises anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
