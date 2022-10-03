Read full article on original website
The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Hints About Why "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian weighed in on Pete Davidson's charm. The SKIMS founder went shopping in Milan during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, taking friends Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic along for the adventure. What was Kim shopping for? A present for her then-boyfriend.
Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3
Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors. When Housewives travel, drama always follows. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand. In...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Stepping Out With Trevor Noah
Watch: Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics. Dua Lipa may have a few new rules as a single woman. A week after the 27-year-old was seen stepping out with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the singer confirmed her true relationship status for the record. "For me, this...
JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan
Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey. The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.
Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show
Watch: Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE" Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and...
Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Cory Hardrict is setting the record straight on his divorce from Tia Mowry. The actor shut down speculation surrounding what went wrong in his relationship with Tia after the Sister, Sister alum shared on Oct. 4 that the two had "decided to go our separate ways" after 14 years of marriage. When a social media user commented on Cory's Instagram page, suggesting that he "cheated on her," the 42-year-old wrote back, "Lies!"
Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off. The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the...
Mila Kunis Reveals What Her and Ashton Kutcher's Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Forget acting, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter might have another career in her future: party planning. The couple's daughter Wyatt celebrated her birthday on Oct. 1 and Mila shared how the 8-year-old called all the shots when planning the festivities.
Kristin Cavallari Says She's On a "Major Spiritual Journey" After "Emotional" 4-Day Detox
Watch: Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari. Kristin Cavallari is finding her inner zen. The Uncommon James founder revealed that she recently had a transformative experience while on a trip to Mexico sharing on Instagram that she feels like a brand-new person as a result. Alongside a carousel of pics—including a snap of her friend Justin Anderson—Kristin started off her lengthy caption by giving fans an update on her current relationship status.
Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne Amid Parkinson's Battle
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health battles. The former Talk host, 69, shared how the rocker's Parkinson's disease has affected her since the family revealed his diagnosis in January 2020. "I just think of my husband, who...
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show
Watch: Princess Charlene of Monaco Enters Treatment Amid Poor Health. Princess Charlene of Monaco has made another rare and stylish appearance as she continues her return to the spotlight after a long and private health battle. On Oct. 4, the wife of Prince Albert II attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear...
Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love. The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage
Watch: Miguel Played His Own Songs at His Wedding With Nazanin Mandi. Nazanin Mandi has made her split from Miguel a sure thing after three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 4, Nazanin filed for the dissolution of their union in California, citing the reason as irreconcilable differences. In her filing, she also asked the couple's assets and properties be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.
Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" After Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse
Watch: Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" Amid Angelina Jolie Allegations. Brad Pitt is addressing allegations of abuse recently brought up by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. On Oct. 4, Jolie filed a response to the Bullet Train star's lawsuit over their once-shared winery, alleging in a cross complaint that Pitt—who is dad their kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—"choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during an international flight in 2016.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo Is Wicked Good
Watch: Cynthia Erivo Dishes on Roar & Upcoming Wicked Project. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are proving there's no rest for the wicked. As production gears up for the film adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked, the Harriet actress, who will play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, gave fans a sneak peek of herself with the "7 Rings" singer, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch.
Jada Pinkett Smith to Address "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Upcoming Memoir
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap. Jada Pinkett Smith is starting a new chapter. The Matrix Resurrections actress, 51, is releasing a new memoir in Fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by People. So what will the book cover? Per the release, it "chronicles...
Adidas Says Partnership With Kanye West Is "Under Review" Amid Controversy
Watch: Adidas Says Kanye West Partnership Is "Under Review" Adidas' relationship with Kanye West may be coming to an end. Days after the "Famous" rapper's controversial Paris Fashion Week show for Yeezy Season 9, the retailing giant released a statement announcing that their partnership with Ye was going to be evaluated.
Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is a Budding Fashionista
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes latest Instagram Story is a total touchdown. The fitness trainer shared just how fashion-forward daughter Sterling, 19 months—who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes—is in an adorable post on her Instagram Stories Oct. 6. The sweet snap shows Sterling toting around a classic Louis Vuitton bag, completing the ensemble with a simple white t-shirt and black leggings.
NFL・
RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown
Watch: Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH. Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion promises anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
