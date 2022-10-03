Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. If you were a fan of Wife Swap, this season of Love Is Blind may be for you. On Oct. 6, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at season three of Love Is Blind. And, like in past seasons, plenty of drama is teased—including a potential fiancée swap. Yes, you read that correctly.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO