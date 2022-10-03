Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo Is Wicked Good
Watch: Cynthia Erivo Dishes on Roar & Upcoming Wicked Project. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are proving there's no rest for the wicked. As production gears up for the film adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked, the Harriet actress, who will play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, gave fans a sneak peek of herself with the "7 Rings" singer, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch.
Here's What Yvette Nicole Brown Had to Say About the Community Movie
Watch: Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen. School is back in session at Greendale Community College—but attendance is up in the air. On Sept. 30, Peacock announced Community, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, would officially return for a long-rumored movie, finally fulfilling the show's "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.
You'll Have to Wait a Little While Longer for Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie
Watch: Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con Alert your pack, because Jeff Davis' Wolf Pack and Teen Wolf: The Movie finally have premiere dates. Paramount+ announced that the new series and the highly anticipated film will both hit the streamer Jan. 26. The news arrived Oct. 7 during a panel at New York Comic Con, which saw appearances from the stars of Wolf Pack—including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray—and the reunited leads of Teen Wolf—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry.
Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift
Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
Why Christian Bale Says He "Owes" His Career to Leonardo DiCaprio
Watch: Christian Bale's Best Transformations Throughout The Years. Christian Bale is saying thank you to Leonardo DiCaprio—just maybe not for a reason you'd expect. In a new cover story for GQ's November issue, the actor, 48, credited the obtainment of many of his leading roles to DiCaprio passing on them first.
The First Trailer for Netflix’s Blockbuster Will Give You All the Nostalgic Vibes
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Blockbuster is about to turn back the clocks. Netflix released the first trailer for the nostalgic workplace sitcom Oct. 7, and it's taking us right back to our video store days. The first teaser details exactly how Timmy Yoon's hometown Blockbuster location became the last one ever, and what steps he'll take to save it.
Love Is Blind Season 3 Trailer Teases Possible Fiancée Swap
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. If you were a fan of Wife Swap, this season of Love Is Blind may be for you. On Oct. 6, Netflix released the highly anticipated first look at season three of Love Is Blind. And, like in past seasons, plenty of drama is teased—including a potential fiancée swap. Yes, you read that correctly.
How Jake Lacy Shed His "Nice Guy" Persona to Play a Real-Life Predator in A Friend of the Family
Watch: Jake Lacy Gets Real About Playing a Pedophile in New Series. Content warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse and rape. Jake Lacy is taking on his darkest role yet in Peacock's A Friend of the Family. Per the streamer, the '70s-based series is based on "the harrowing true...
Megan Thee Stallion Channels The Little Mermaid With Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Cures Sadness With Jewelry at BBMAs 2022. Megan Thee Stallion is serving more than just body-ody-ody-ody. The "Sweetest Pie" rapper has officially kissed her black hair goodbye, as she unveiled a fiery red new 'do while attending the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4. Based on her entire look, Megan wanted all eyes to be on her epic beauty transformation.
