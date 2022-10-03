Mankato man with history of abuse facing felony charges for allegedly beating, choking woman

Read full article on original website
Jenn Denn
4d ago
wtf repeat offender and no jail time? Wow that's messed up
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Paul Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Armed Robberies
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses. According to court documents, on June 16, 2020, 23-year-old Devon Glover, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Marshawn Davison committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant owner. Glover then took cash from the register.
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
Southern Minnesota News
Phone scammers posing as Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office
Blue Earth County dispatch is receiving multiple reports from citizens about scam callers pretending to be from the sheriff’s office. The caller is telling residents they’ve missed a court date. The caller then requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s...
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Missing Mankato man found safe
Update 10/5/22 – Police say 25-year-old Cullen Kennedy has been found safe in Rochester at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department assisted with the case. Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, was last...
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
Minnesota police make record setting fentanyl bust
A man was busted with 24 pounds of fentanyl at a Minnesota hotel, with the Bloomington Police Department saying it was the largest-ever fentanyl bust the agency has made.
Southern Minnesota News
Albert Lea teen dies after being struck by train
A 16-year-old boy died in Albert Lea Tuesday night after he was run over by a train. Albert Lea Police responded at 11:30 p.m. to a report that a person had been run over by a locomotive at the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave and Ramsey St.
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas provides cautions drivers about farm equipment and deer on the roads this fall, staffing needs, mental health issues and more.
FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
