Seattle, WA

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster

While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
ATLANTA, GA
Cardinals fans can’t believe 9th inning collapse vs. Phillies: Best memes and tweets

The Phillies sent shockwaves through St. Louis as the Cardinals completely collapsed in the ninth inning, blowing a 2-0 lead. Game 1 of the NL Wildcard series between the Cardinals and the Phillies had a perfect narrative ready to go. Rookie Juan Yepez hit the first go-ahead pinch-hit home run in team playoff history. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had a youngster to thank for a victorious start to their final postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals

The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
