Click2Houston.com
Family demands justice after video appears to show Houston police repeatedly punching suspect
HOUSTON – Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested Wednesday night, but it’s what allegedly happened leading up to the handcuffs being put on that has his family and witnesses in an uproar demanding justice. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Brielle Ramos says she witnessed the arrest outside of the...
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of store clerk, questioning woman seen with him
HOUSTON — Houston police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk last month. They said 19-year-old Jaylon Boston is charged with capital murder and may face additional federal charges. He is currently in federal custody, according to HPD. Yogesh Sharma, 37, was gunned...
fox26houston.com
Woman’s coworker allegedly shot man to death at her Houston apartment on Overbrook Ln
HOUSTON - A woman’s coworker is accused of shooting a man to death at the woman's apartment in west Houston. The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 12400 block of Overbrook Lane. Police described the man who was shot to death as the woman’s boyfriend but said...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man arrested in 2-year-old transgender murder case, Pasadena murder suspect caught in Mexico
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man charged in 2-year-old murder case of transgendered woman. A big break in the case of a murdered transgender woman from nearly two years ago. Jermal Richards is now charged with the...
Court documents shed new light on kidnapping of Maira Gutierrez allegedly by her ex-boyfriend
HOUSTON — A charging document obtained by KHOU 11, lays out the case against Daniel Chacon who's just been captured in Mexico and returned to Texas where he's charged with kidnapping 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez. Pasadena police said Chacon is the prime suspect in the shooting death of the mother...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
cw39.com
Police release video, sketch of suspect in shooting death in Spring Branch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in March. The composite sketch of the suspect is wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. Police believe he shot and killed 40-year-old Graylon Rucker on...
Teen suspect deemed a 'terror' to be tried as adult in fatal shooting in NE Harris Co., judge rules
The 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, is said to have terrorized the neighborhood he lived in before killing 20-year-old Francisco Orozco in 2021, records state.
Murder trial to begin for man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal during traffic stop in 2019
Robert Solis, 47, is charged with capital murder after prosecutors said he shot Dhaliwal during a traffic stop, firing his gun several times.
Man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 found dead in SUV is now in Pasadena police custody
HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m. "Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly...
fox26houston.com
2 men found shot in northwest Houston had reportedly gone to club
HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
cw39.com
Authorities looking for thief who stole wires from cell tower in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week. The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
cw39.com
2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy
KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
