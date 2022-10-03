ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
cw39.com

Police release video, sketch of suspect in shooting death in Spring Branch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in March. The composite sketch of the suspect is wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. Police believe he shot and killed 40-year-old Graylon Rucker on...
fox26houston.com

2 men found shot in northwest Houston had reportedly gone to club

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
kgns.tv

Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
cw39.com

2 men found shot in car in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston. Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.
KHOU

HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy

KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
KATY, TX

