On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO