LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 hours ago

A pair of SEC foes square off in Death Valley in a matchup of top 25 ranked teams when Tennessee visits LSU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

LSU is newly ranked at No. 25 after defeating Auburn and moving to 4-1, while Tennessee is perfect through four and coming off a bye week following wins over Pitt and Florida.

College Football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Tennessee odds, spread, predictions

Week 6 college football picks: LSU vs. Tennessee

The computer is going with the home team on Saturday by a close margin, as LSU has the 58.3 percent chance to defeat Tennessee this weekend.

That leaves the Vols a 41.7 percent chance to upend LSU and stay undefeated.

The oddsmakers take the alternate view, naming Tennessee the close 3 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 62 points for the game.

Tennessee checks in at No. 10 on the FPI's 131 college football rankings this week, a jump of 2 spots despite being idle, and is projected to win 9.1 games this season.

The computer estimates that the Vols are 16.1 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, but are still facing an uphill climb in the SEC East, which it has just a 9.6 percent chance to win.

FPI names LSU the No. 8 team nationally this week, projecting it will win 8.5 games this season and is 17.0 points better than its opponents on average.

AP top 25 voters ranked Tennessee the No. 8 team in the latest poll and included LSU in the No. 25 position coming into this weekend.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Tennessee

LSU is all the way into SEC play now with a Saturday morning matchup against an undefeated, top ten-ranked Tennessee Volunteers team. Since they aren’t an annual opponent, we LSU fans have a lot to learn about one of the conference’s most dramatic teams. Nick Carner of Rocky...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

HC Brian Kelly makes $1 million commitment to LSU athletic fund

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is finding his footing on the field with the Tigers, who have won four in a row. The program's announcement Friday that Kelly and his family made a $1 million commitment to the Tiger Athletic Fund shows he's solidifying his position off the field, too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Column: Reasons to be skeptical of Tennessee’s ranking

In Week 5, Tennessee cracked the top-ten for the first time since 2016, along with achieving its highest ranking since 2006 at No. 8. And with the team starting the season unranked, its rise wasn’t the product of preseason rankings. Well, not directly. Though they weren’t a part of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball set to open new season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Thibodaux man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

A Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. “People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to...
THIBODAUX, LA
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
