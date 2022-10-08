LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC foes square off in Death Valley in a matchup of top 25 ranked teams when Tennessee visits LSU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

LSU is newly ranked at No. 25 after defeating Auburn and moving to 4-1, while Tennessee is perfect through four and coming off a bye week following wins over Pitt and Florida.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

The computer is going with the home team on Saturday by a close margin, as LSU has the 58.3 percent chance to defeat Tennessee this weekend.

That leaves the Vols a 41.7 percent chance to upend LSU and stay undefeated.

The oddsmakers take the alternate view, naming Tennessee the close 3 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 62 points for the game.

Tennessee checks in at No. 10 on the FPI's 131 college football rankings this week, a jump of 2 spots despite being idle, and is projected to win 9.1 games this season.

The computer estimates that the Vols are 16.1 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, but are still facing an uphill climb in the SEC East, which it has just a 9.6 percent chance to win.

FPI names LSU the No. 8 team nationally this week, projecting it will win 8.5 games this season and is 17.0 points better than its opponents on average.

AP top 25 voters ranked Tennessee the No. 8 team in the latest poll and included LSU in the No. 25 position coming into this weekend.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

