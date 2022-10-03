Taylor Swift Says This ‘Midnights’ Track Is One of Her ‘Favorite Songs’ She’s Ever Written

Taylor Swift may be a hero to millions of Swifties across the world, but to herself? It’s complicated. In a Monday (Oct. 3) video, the 32-year-old songwriter opened up about “Anti-Hero” — the latest track to be announced off her upcoming album Midnights — and revealed that she’s never been quite so honest in any other song about what it’s like to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift began, filmed sitting by herself in a blue chair. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” she continued in the video, aptly posted at midnight. “Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to. But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.”

“Anti-Hero” is the sixth Midnights track to be unveiled by the 11-time Grammy winner — who’s been slowly announcing song titles from her Oct. 21-slated album at random in a TikTok video series she calls “ Midnights Mayhem With Me ” — but is just the first to be explained in any capacity by Swift. Fans still have no idea what previously announced songs “Maroon,” “Midnight Rain,” “Question…?” “Vigilante Shit” and “Mastermind” will entail, unlike track three:

“It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” Swift added. “I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Watch Taylor Swift open up about her newly announced Midnights track “Anti-Hero” below: