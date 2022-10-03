State appointments announced, including Gonzalez as Idaho's new IT chief

BOISE — Three new state appointments have been announced: Alberto Gonzalez will replace Jeff Weak as the state’s chief of information technology services; Mountain Home attorney and Magistrate Judge Theodore J. Fleming has been appointed to a new 4th District judge position in Elmore County; and Richelle Sugiyama will replace the retiring Bob Maynard as chief investment officer for the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho.

Gov. Brad Little announced his appointments of Gonzalez and Fleming. The state’s Office of Information Technology Services was created in 2018 to provide dedicated IT services and cybersecurity across state agencies; Weak, its first chief, accepted a private-sector position after five years in the state role, the governor’s office announced in a news release.

“I appreciate Jeff Weak for the tremendous job he did improving IT infrastructure, implementing cybersecurity protocols, and supporting our efforts to modernize IT services throughout state government, and we welcome Alberto Gonzalez to this important role,” Little said “Alberto brings extensive experience to the job, and I have confidence he will continue to strengthen cybersecurity and our state’s IT infrastructure.”

Gonzalez has been the administrator of Idaho Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles since 2017, and also worked for the state Department of Health and Welfare; he’s been with the state for 15 years. Previously, he worked for an international communication company for 14 years in a variety of leadership roles, the governor’s office said. He studied organizational behavior at the University of San Francisco.

Fleming has been a lawyer in Idaho for nearly 20 years, and is a former deputy prosecutor. The new district judge position is within the Fourth Judicial District but is the first judgeship to be chambered at the Elmore County Courthouse in Mountain Home.

The board of the Public Employee Retirement system of Idaho announced Sugiyama’s selection as chief investment officer, effective Oct. 1. Maynard has directed PERSI’s investment portfolio since 1992. Sugiyama currently is an investment officer for PERSI.

“The PERSI Board is excited Richelle Sugiyama has accepted the position of CIO for PERSI. She has been heavily involved with our investment portfolio for many years,” said Jeff Silek, board chairman. “Mr. Maynard leaves behind a stellar track record as well as very big shoes to fill, and we are confident Ms. Sugiyama will help keep PERSI on the right track.”

In addition to her role with PERSI, Sugiyama also serves on a number of investment organization boards, including as vice chair of Idaho’s Endowment Fund Investment Board and as a member of the state treasurer’s advisory board. She also serves on the Boise State University Foundation board and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers investment committee.