ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 fishermen caught cheating in Ohio walleye tournament

By Laura Morrison
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30e55e_0iK3LeNO00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — He could tell the fish wasn’t right.

Spectators were gathered for the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Gordon Park Friday afternoon, when tournament director Jason Fischer told himself, “There is just no way.”

It started with a fish offered up by two top competitors that he guessed would weigh well below the largest of the day — 7.5 pounds. But then the scales read nearly 8 pounds, and their bag of smaller fish seemed off, too.

“I have the right as tournament director to question things,” Fischer said. “I squeezed the belly of the fish and I felt hard objects so I told someone to get me a knife.”

Gutting open the fish, he said he found 12-ounce lead ball weights inside.

“I made a distasteful comment and told them to leave,” he said. A now-viral video shows the pair was then surrounded by angry competitors before exiting.

Following the incident, Fischer took to the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Facebook page to apologize and announced the rightful winners.

The pair accused of cheating, whom FOX 8 is not naming as they have not been charged, were in first place heading into the championship, which was moved down to a 1-day event due to weather. Fischer said the two, who had racked up plenty of wins and thousands of dollars over the past years, never did anything to raise suspicion prior to this in his tournaments.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene Friday and told FOX 8 they are “preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office.”

FOX 8 News reached out to Cleveland Metroparks for comment but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

Johnsonrod 3
4d ago

rumor has it Jake Runyun was stuffing the lead into the walleyes stomach with his johnsonrod

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Authorities investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament cheating allegations

The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into allegations of cheating during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video [Warning: the linked video contains graphic language] posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

BigShots Golf coming to Akron with full restaurant

AKRON, Ohio – BigShots Golf is coming to Akron. The interactive golf experience is similar to Topgolf, a competitor. BigShots will feature a full menu in an onsite restaurant and 44 heated bays where golfers will tee off year-round. It will cover 22,500 square feet and replace the former Hackers Bar & Grill.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Walleye#Local Life#Lake Erie#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
DAYTON, OH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy