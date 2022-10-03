JOHN DAY (Press release from the ODF Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District’s Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources, however, the public is reminded to be attentive to activities which could start a wildfire. Weather can change quickly in the fall and winds can often be erratic.

