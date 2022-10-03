Read full article on original website
16 Grant County employees back to full-time thanks to new funding
CANYON CITY – 16 “full-time” employees that work under General Fund dollars for Grant County have recently been put back on full-time, after having 20% of their hours cut at the beginning of the fiscal year due to budget shortfalls. On Wednesday in Grant County Court, Commissioners...
Committee to discuss findings of Harney Basin Groundwater Study
BURNS – (Press release from the Oregon Water Resources Dept.) The Advisory Committee for the Harney Basin Groundwater Study will meet on October 12 to discuss the key findings of the study. This meeting is open to the public. The meeting will provide an overview of the study findings and next steps, as well as discuss the Advisory Committee’s Key Study Takeaways from 2020.
ODF John Day Unit to remain in Regulated Use Closure
JOHN DAY (Press release from the ODF Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District’s Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources, however, the public is reminded to be attentive to activities which could start a wildfire. Weather can change quickly in the fall and winds can often be erratic.
Saint Alphonsus Welcomes Two New Providers to Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center) Dr. Samuel Capra, MD and Jacki Adams, DNP have joined Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City and are providing orthopedic and family medicine care to residents of Baker City and surrounding communities in northeastern Oregon. Dr. Capra brings...
Fugitive arrested in John Day after 3 years on the run
GRANT COUNTY – (Press Release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On October 1st the Grant County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a downed aircraft in the Strawberry Mountain area. A hunter observed, from a long distance, what appeared to be a large aircraft high on the...
Small fire contained near Long Creek
LONG CREEK – A wildfire was reported into John Day Interagency Dispatch yesterday morning, about 8.2 miles west of Long Creek. The Round Basin Fire grew to 1.5 acres before resources had it contained, at approximately 6:30 Thursday evening. The blaze burned in grass, brush, logs, timber and juniper. A cause of the incident was not listed.
