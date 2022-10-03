ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet the four finalists for 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every day, thousands of teachers across our state head to their classrooms to educate and improve the lives of Maine children. It's a profession that has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including the COVID pandemic, harmful narratives about public education, and staffing shortages. For many who teach, though, it's a way of life they just can't desert.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

It’s a different world below the surface of lakes and rivers—and this Mainer captures it on video

LYMAN, Maine — Is there anyone who has spent more time shooting video underwater in Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers than Steve Underwood? Not likely. For years now Underwood has traveled all over the state, often guided not by a map and travel books but by the water quality reports compiled by the organization Lake Stewards of Maine. “They would list the lakes by clarity, so you would see the top ten clearest lakes in Maine, and I would just start driving and diving those lakes,” he says.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community mourns loss of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
ORRINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Parts of Maine reach peak fall foliage conditions

MAINE, USA — With October finally upon us, fall foliage colors are in full swing throughout the state of Maine. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its fourth Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, taking note of the high change in foliage colors seen this past week, especially in northern and western Maine.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth man dies in crash on Route 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
HOLDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine trucking industry investing in future drivers

BANGOR, Maine — Maine has been facing a shortage of truck drivers for the past couple years. Due in part to pandemic challenges, this has become an even greater problem. To steer the state away from problems down the road, the trucking industry is investing in ways to attract new employees and make it easier for them to apply.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rep. LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban

PORTLAND, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who's seeking his old job back, said he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks, delivering disappointing news to abortion opponents. LePage provided the answer in a labored exchange Tuesday evening during the first debate of the governor's race...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

