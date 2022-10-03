LYMAN, Maine — Is there anyone who has spent more time shooting video underwater in Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers than Steve Underwood? Not likely. For years now Underwood has traveled all over the state, often guided not by a map and travel books but by the water quality reports compiled by the organization Lake Stewards of Maine. “They would list the lakes by clarity, so you would see the top ten clearest lakes in Maine, and I would just start driving and diving those lakes,” he says.

