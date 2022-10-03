Read full article on original website
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every day, thousands of teachers across our state head to their classrooms to educate and improve the lives of Maine children. It's a profession that has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including the COVID pandemic, harmful narratives about public education, and staffing shortages. For many who teach, though, it's a way of life they just can't desert.
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities...
LYMAN, Maine — Is there anyone who has spent more time shooting video underwater in Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers than Steve Underwood? Not likely. For years now Underwood has traveled all over the state, often guided not by a map and travel books but by the water quality reports compiled by the organization Lake Stewards of Maine. “They would list the lakes by clarity, so you would see the top ten clearest lakes in Maine, and I would just start driving and diving those lakes,” he says.
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the calendar, each of the four seasons lasts for three months, but anyone who’s lived in Maine for a while knows the calendar is deeply mistaken. In Maine, winter is the longest season, running a good four to five months from, say, late...
ARUNDEL, Maine — Two titans of Maine's construction industry died when their plane flew into the woods near route one in Arundel. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road, a dead-end street that abuts route one, at 2:11 p.m.
BANGOR, Maine — Life doesn't always deal people the best hand, but there are some people who show the world it isn't about the hand at all. BJ Garceau was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 12 years old. "I had doctors tell me I wouldn't live probably past...
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
MAINE, USA — With October finally upon us, fall foliage colors are in full swing throughout the state of Maine. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its fourth Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, taking note of the high change in foliage colors seen this past week, especially in northern and western Maine.
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills took on Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage and independent Sam Hunkler Tuesday night in the first gubernatorial debate of the year. The debate was held at the Franco Center in Lewiston and was hosted by Maine Public, the Portland Press...
LEWISTON, Maine — It's been a busy week for former governor Paul LePage, who participated in debates on Tuesday and Thursday. On Friday, he thanked volunteers for their work. "The last few months, we've all worked very hard connecting with people," LePage said. He also urged volunteers to keep...
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican nominee for governor Paul LePage said during a debate Thursday that his Democratic rival got a political boost from COVID-19, thanks to federal pandemic aid. “This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came, because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe,”...
HOLDEN, Maine — A man from Ellsworth died after he collided with a pickup truck while he was driving in Holden on Monday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 1A, near Granville Stone & Hearth, according to a release from Holden police. Joseph Wadman, 62, was pronounced...
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 9. Where: Portland Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859. The Maine Outdoor Film Festival at the Beach at Sugarloaf. Where: Sugarloaf. When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9. Paula Cole. Where:...
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
BANGOR, Maine — Maine has been facing a shortage of truck drivers for the past couple years. Due in part to pandemic challenges, this has become an even greater problem. To steer the state away from problems down the road, the trucking industry is investing in ways to attract new employees and make it easier for them to apply.
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who's seeking his old job back, said he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks, delivering disappointing news to abortion opponents. LePage provided the answer in a labored exchange Tuesday evening during the first debate of the governor's race...
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
