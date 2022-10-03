ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 shows the new Black Panther

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

Marvel released the first emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer during Comic-Con in July, giving us a few teasers of what’s to come in the sequel. We haven’t seen any additional footage since then, but that changed on Monday morning. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 is out now, as Marvel is ready for ticket preorders.

Like trailer 1, the new clip is just as emotional. There’s no question that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will cast a long shadow over the sequel. Tears will be shed in the movie and in theaters come November 11th. But trailer 2 is also a lot more revealing than the first one. For example, this is the first Black Panther 2 trailer that gives us our first look at the new Black Panther.

Mind you, some massive spoilers follow below.

Who is the new Black Panther?

Don’t expect Marvel to tell us who the next Black Panther will be now that T’Challa has died in the MCU. But Wakanda Forever trailer 2 goes further than trailer 1 by showing us the new Black Panther for the first time.

There has been a lot of speculation on whether it’ll be a man or woman replacing the King. The top candidates are M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), with the latter being a favorite to carry the Black Panther mantle in Wakanda Forever.

Trailer 2 tells us that it’s a woman behind the mask. But we don’t see who she is. It might be Shuri — or it could be someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpeAi_0iK3KUON00
Trailer 2 gives us the best Black Panther teaser so far. Image source: Marvel Studios

Iron Man’s replacement appears in Wakanda Forever trailer 2

Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is Marvel’s new Iron Man superhero now that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is gone. Black Panther 2 trailer 1 showed Riri Williams building her Ironheart armor, reminiscent of how Tony Stark did it in the movie that started the MCU madness.

Trailer 2 takes it to the next level. We get to see Ironheart in action, piloting her suit of armor in a few action scenes. Don’t expect too much detail on this front from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2. After all, this is still the kind of reveal Marvel will save for cinemas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyCkF_0iK3KUON00
Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) piloting her Ironheart armor in Wakanda Forever trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

New Black Panther 2 trailer gives us more details about Namor

We saw Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in trailer 1, engaged in a conflict with Wakanda. It’s still unclear why the two nations will be fighting. But we learn more details about the character who appears to be the movie’s main villain — spoiler alert: he’s not the real villain.

Trailer 2 has M’Baku warning us that killing Namor “will risk eternal war”. We also learn that the Wakanda Forever anti-hero is known as K’uk’ulkan, just as we see some of his powers.

That’s what his people call him instead of general or King. And it means “feather serpent god.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t09Ck_0iK3KUON00
Namor (Tenoch Huerta) on his throne in Black Panther 2 trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

And Namor tells us that “only the most broken people can be great leaders.” That’s a quote that probably fits T’Challa, Shuri, and Namor.

You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer 2 below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stream on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next and final MCU movie of the year, hitting theaters on November 11th. But, like all other Marvel movies, Black Panther 2 will also be available exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming service after its theatrical run. Disney has not yet announced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus release date, and we’re several weeks from that announcement. But we already have an idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

She-Hulk episode 8 had a reveal even bigger than Daredevil

While you should remember that She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) show, the series has also delivered plenty of exciting reveals about the MCU. She-Hulk episode 8 is no different, dropping massive MCU news with the help of a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) cameo. Cox appearing in She-Hulk isn’t the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s scrapped Daniel Craig cameo finally leaked

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left theaters long ago, and the sequel is already available for streaming on Disney Plus. But the Doctor Strange 2 leaks haven’t died down, as we finally get to discover what Daniel Craig’s cameo would have looked like. The actor would...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Enjoy the irony and nostalgia in Netflix’s first Blockbuster series trailer

There’s something deliciously ironic about Netflix, the online video giant that killed off Blockbuster, making an original TV comedy about the once-dominant rental chain — and at a time when, for most of us, the prospect of trekking to a video store to buy a physical copy of the latest hot new release is the stuff of ancient history. But that’s the thing, too, with Blockbuster (the Netflix series, that is); the very concept is so retro, that there’s also a sweet kind of nostalgia pervading the new trailer that just dropped for this 10-episode series coming on November 3.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wakanda Forever#The New Black#Marvel
BGR.com

Netflix’s Knives Out sequel is coming to theaters first

Netflix is officially pulling out all the stops for its Knives Out sequel. This week, the streamer announced that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for a theatrical sneak preview event from November 23 – 29. It will be the first Netflix original film to debut across all three major theater chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy