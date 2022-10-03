Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
425magazine.com
All Access: Princess Parties, History Walks, and Comedy Chaos
Experience Rainbow Magic at Bellevue Youth Theatre. Watch Rainbow Magic, an original interactive show filled with singing, dancing, and special performances from familiar, but unaffiliated childhood characters. After the show, meet and take photos with each of the princesses before joining them on stage for a dance party where the little ones get to be the star. The show happens this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Bellevue Youth Theatre. Tickets are priced at $55 for adults and $60 for children. Click here to learn more about the show and which princesses you’ll be seeing at the event.
425magazine.com
The Seattle Modern Home Tour Returns Saturday
Join hosts Modern Architecture + Design Society for the tour’s 10th installation — and first in-person event — since 2019. Experience an up-close look at some of the area’s most dramatic contemporary homes located throughout Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland. Stunning examples of leading-edge design will be...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: A Coffee Crawl, New Bellevue Bar, and Mushroom-Infused Brews
If you want to get a substantial amount of caffeine in your system as you walk through downtown Renton, the Fall Coffee Crawl will allow you to sample coffee from six Renton coffee houses. The event starts Oct. 8 and goes 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with an admission fee of $35. The admission comes with a Coffee Crawl mug, a cider-tasting session, coffee samples, and a chance to win $50 in gift certificates from one of your favorite Renton coffee houses. Buy your tickets here.
425magazine.com
‘Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine’ Debuts at MOHAI
The first traveling museum in the United States, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, is opening at MOHAI on Oct. 15. The exhibit explores what artificial intelligence (AI) is, how it works, what it can do, and what it might become. Created by The Relayer Group, Artificial Intelligence shows...
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: New Boutique, Women to Watch Takeaways, and Food Banks
Get a good stretch at the new assisted stretching boutique, StretchLab. The stretching franchise recently opened its third Washington studio in Issaquah. More here. Sydney Mintle of Gossip & Glamour reflects on the lessons she learned at our recent Women to Watch event. King County Council Votes Unanimously to Help...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home
BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
ETOnline.com
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members
Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Olympia woman facing fines over ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign inside her home
An Olympia woman is being threatened with fines over a sign hanging inside her home. Shirley Pavao’s homeowners association called a Black Lives Matter sign a violation of the Lost Lake Resort community policy. However, she said she has become a target of a policy that is not legal.
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
"Gentrification Is Real": This Woman Says Neighbors Offered Her $800K For Her Grandfather's Multi-Million-Dollar Home
Keisha Credit inherited her grandfather's home in a multi-million-dollar neighborhood. However, shortly after his passing, she started receiving offers as low as $800,000. "That’s good money, but absolutely not. It's disrespectful and assumes I don’t know the value of my home," she said.
