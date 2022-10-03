ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
425magazine.com

All Access: Princess Parties, History Walks, and Comedy Chaos

Experience Rainbow Magic at Bellevue Youth Theatre. Watch Rainbow Magic, an original interactive show filled with singing, dancing, and special performances from familiar, but unaffiliated childhood characters. After the show, meet and take photos with each of the princesses before joining them on stage for a dance party where the little ones get to be the star. The show happens this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Bellevue Youth Theatre. Tickets are priced at $55 for adults and $60 for children. Click here to learn more about the show and which princesses you’ll be seeing at the event.
RENTON, WA
425magazine.com

The Seattle Modern Home Tour Returns Saturday

Join hosts Modern Architecture + Design Society for the tour’s 10th installation — and first in-person event — since 2019. Experience an up-close look at some of the area’s most dramatic contemporary homes located throughout Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland. Stunning examples of leading-edge design will be...
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Entertainment
425magazine.com

Sip & Savor: A Coffee Crawl, New Bellevue Bar, and Mushroom-Infused Brews

If you want to get a substantial amount of caffeine in your system as you walk through downtown Renton, the Fall Coffee Crawl will allow you to sample coffee from six Renton coffee houses. The event starts Oct. 8 and goes 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with an admission fee of $35. The admission comes with a Coffee Crawl mug, a cider-tasting session, coffee samples, and a chance to win $50 in gift certificates from one of your favorite Renton coffee houses. Buy your tickets here.
RENTON, WA
425magazine.com

‘Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine’ Debuts at MOHAI

The first traveling museum in the United States, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, is opening at MOHAI on Oct. 15. The exhibit explores what artificial intelligence (AI) is, how it works, what it can do, and what it might become. Created by The Relayer Group, Artificial Intelligence shows...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: New Boutique, Women to Watch Takeaways, and Food Banks

Get a good stretch at the new assisted stretching boutique, StretchLab. The stretching franchise recently opened its third Washington studio in Issaquah. More here. Sydney Mintle of Gossip & Glamour reflects on the lessons she learned at our recent Women to Watch event. King County Council Votes Unanimously to Help...
ISSAQUAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Transgender#Racism
KING-5

Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KIRO 7 Seattle

Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home

BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
BOTHELL, WA
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
SEQUIM, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy