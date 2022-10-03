Experience Rainbow Magic at Bellevue Youth Theatre. Watch Rainbow Magic, an original interactive show filled with singing, dancing, and special performances from familiar, but unaffiliated childhood characters. After the show, meet and take photos with each of the princesses before joining them on stage for a dance party where the little ones get to be the star. The show happens this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Bellevue Youth Theatre. Tickets are priced at $55 for adults and $60 for children. Click here to learn more about the show and which princesses you’ll be seeing at the event.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO