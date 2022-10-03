Read full article on original website
Related
Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback
Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Bailey Zappe expected to start for Patriots as Mac Jones will miss Week 5 (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones continued to make progress at Patriots practice on Friday, but Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Citing sources, NFL Network’s Jordan Schultz said Zappe will be the starter. He tweeted:. “Bailey Zappe will...
Bill Belichick won’t call Matt Patricia Patriots play-caller, encourages reporters to take notes
FOXBOROUGH — Though Matt Patricia has seemingly been radioing plays to Patriots quarterbacks from the sideline and holding the offensive play sheet all season, Bill Belichick “wouldn’t characterize” him as the team’s offensive play-caller. Asked about Patricia’s growth as a play-caller in his Friday morning...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips ‘a lot of bad football’ in the NFL right now
Four games into the 2022 season, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers sit 2-2. Across the league, 15 teams are currently sitting at .500. In Brady’s Thursday afternoon press conference, he was asked whether that’s a testament to the parity in the league right now. The 23-year veteran instead took a detour to sound off on the state of the game right now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions vs. Patriots: picks, predictions, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit offense is the surprise NFL leader in yards and points per game through four weeks. However, that offensive production has only...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo Bills? Von Miller guarantees it: ‘He’s coming’
This is not a prediction... It’s a spoiler, according to Von Miller. After months of teasing the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Buffalo Bills, Miller is now guaranteeing that it will happen. Buffalo’s star pass rusher made the declaration in an appearance on The Richard Sherman podcast....
NFL Week 5 picks: ATS predictions, best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the NFL season features an impressive slate of games. The Packers and upstart Giants will get things started when they...
Patriots OK with Jack Jones’ rare rookie confidence, but CB knows he must stop one thing
Jack Jones made some waves in Week 4, bursting onto the stage with a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers and following it up with some confident words. “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said after the game against the Green Bay Packers. “If you can throw ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mac Jones among 2 Patriots listed as doubtful, 2 more ruled out vs. Lions
For the first time this season, Bill Belichick has opted to used the “doubtful” designation on a pair of Patriots players: Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith. Though Jones suited up for all three practices this week, he was a limited participant and had a noticeable limp; he clearly wasn’t close to 100%. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, rookie Bailey Zappe will be getting the start this week, so the question becomes whether Jones is active as a backup, or if the team opts to keep him on ice and dresses Garrett Gilbert.
Patriots WRs celebrated Super Bowl drunk at sushi, helping ‘little old lady’ in snowstorm
There are quite a lot of different ways to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. It’s safe to say nobody has commemorated a win quite the way Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola did though. On Edelman’s latest “Names With Games” podcast Amendola recalled a drunken evening after their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks that featured seafood, a college party, and a couple of good samaritans.
Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments
The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
FanDuel promo code sign up bonus drives $1,000 no sweat bet for MLB Playoffs, CFB, NFL
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo code offer gives bettors this weekend the chance to get a $1,000 no sweat first bet when they click...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton back at Patriots practice, Brian Hoyer still out (video)
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones and Tyquan Thornton were both at Patriots practice on Wednesday as New England begins preparation for the Detroit Lions. Brian Hoyer was not present, but everyone else on the active roster including Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy and Jalen Mills, who each missed Sunday’s game, were at practice, which Bill Belichick expected to be a walkthrough. It was held in the indoor bubble to avoid the rain.
Former Patriots player Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins to scare guests at DementedFX
Guests going through a Massachusetts haunted house this month might be getting scared by a former New England Patriots player. Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins is set to scare guests at DementedFX in Holyoke Oct. 15 from 7-9 p.m. going from tight end to zombie. Wiggins has retired from football...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0