NFL

MassLive.com

Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback

Julian Edelman is celebrating second place, at least in this instance. The retired New England Patriots receiver reflected on the fallout of the famous “28-3″ comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on the latest episode of his “Games with Names Podcast.” Edelman said that his heart goes out to the players on the other side of the Patriots’ famous comeback.
Lions vs. Patriots: picks, predictions, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit offense is the surprise NFL leader in yards and points per game through four weeks. However, that offensive production has only...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Week 5 picks: ATS predictions, best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the NFL season features an impressive slate of games. The Packers and upstart Giants will get things started when they...
NFL
Mac Jones among 2 Patriots listed as doubtful, 2 more ruled out vs. Lions

For the first time this season, Bill Belichick has opted to used the “doubtful” designation on a pair of Patriots players: Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith. Though Jones suited up for all three practices this week, he was a limited participant and had a noticeable limp; he clearly wasn’t close to 100%. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, rookie Bailey Zappe will be getting the start this week, so the question becomes whether Jones is active as a backup, or if the team opts to keep him on ice and dresses Garrett Gilbert.
NFL
Patriots WRs celebrated Super Bowl drunk at sushi, helping ‘little old lady’ in snowstorm

There are quite a lot of different ways to celebrate a Super Bowl victory. It’s safe to say nobody has commemorated a win quite the way Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola did though. On Edelman’s latest “Names With Games” podcast Amendola recalled a drunken evening after their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks that featured seafood, a college party, and a couple of good samaritans.
NFL
Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments

The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
TAMPA, FL
Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton back at Patriots practice, Brian Hoyer still out (video)

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones and Tyquan Thornton were both at Patriots practice on Wednesday as New England begins preparation for the Detroit Lions. Brian Hoyer was not present, but everyone else on the active roster including Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy and Jalen Mills, who each missed Sunday’s game, were at practice, which Bill Belichick expected to be a walkthrough. It was held in the indoor bubble to avoid the rain.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

