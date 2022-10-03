For the first time this season, Bill Belichick has opted to used the “doubtful” designation on a pair of Patriots players: Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith. Though Jones suited up for all three practices this week, he was a limited participant and had a noticeable limp; he clearly wasn’t close to 100%. According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, rookie Bailey Zappe will be getting the start this week, so the question becomes whether Jones is active as a backup, or if the team opts to keep him on ice and dresses Garrett Gilbert.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO