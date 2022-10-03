Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery in downtown Indianapolis early Friday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to he Greyhound bus station in the 300 block of South Illinois Street, near West South Street, for a report of a person stabbed.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
There have been at least 11 recorded homicides across Indianapolis in the first six days of October, police say.
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between a couple led to gunfire—and resulted in the death of a woman who had nothing to do with it. Sabrina Travis, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to an autopsy. She was minding her own business on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, when a stray bullet hit her.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve less than seven years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child. Previous reports stated that Carl Hensley was arrested in February 2021 after detectives were notified of a...
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
