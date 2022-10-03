ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide

IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Convicted felon failed to report for GPS monitoring, confessed to dad about murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

