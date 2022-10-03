ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cause of vacant trailer fire in north Casper Friday unknown

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a fire that burned in a vacant trailer Friday afternoon in north Casper remains unknown, according to a department release Friday night. Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to a reported structure fire on the 1200 block of North Center Street. First arriving units found the single wide trailer with heavy fire and smoke showing, the release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters respond to grass fire along Interstate 25 near Douglas; fire under control

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire off of Interstate 25 near mile maker 135 near Douglas on Wednesday. A U.S. Forest Service crew provided initial attack, responding at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Shay Rogge, fire management officer for the Douglas Ranger District’s North Forest Zone. The crew was able to respond quickly to the fire as it was located just across the interstate from the Douglas Ranger District office.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Douglas police seek public art vandal

CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking any and all parties responsible for the destruction of a public art installation. The sculpture depicting the historical significance of a letter carrier and child was donated for the beautification project at 301 Center St., known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, police said.
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities say unoccupied vehicle that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement authorities confirmed Wednesday that the truck that plunged unoccupied off Casper Mountain Road on Sept. 24 was stolen in Casper. Wyoming Highway Patrol has transferred the case to the Casper Police Department, where it is being investigated by the detectives division, according to CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard.
CASPER, WY
bigfoot99.com

Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County

As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
#Fire Investigation#Accident#Casper Fire Ems
oilcity.news

Friends, family remember Mauro and Mateo Diaz during memorial service in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Mourners quietly filed into the large Highland Park Community Church auditorium on Thursday afternoon as recordings of Miles Davis gently filled the air. There’d be almost no noise if it weren’t for the music, except for the near-constant sounds of quiet crying before the start of a memorial service for Mauro and Mateo Diaz.
CASPER, WY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bigfoot99.com

Two juvenile males arrested in Rawlins after tri-county crime spree

During the early morning hours of Monday, October 3rd, two male juveniles went on a wild crime spree through three counties. Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward said the two suspects stole a vehicle in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once there, they stole another vehicle. Ward said they destroyed the two stolen cars before police had responded to the crime.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (10/4/22–10/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

After sunny weekend, chance for snow on Casper Mountain Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — After some foggy and cloudy conditions on Friday and Friday night, the Casper area is expected to clear up and experience mostly sunny conditions through Columbus Day, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is forecast near 54 degrees in...
CASPER, WY

