CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a fire that burned in a vacant trailer Friday afternoon in north Casper remains unknown, according to a department release Friday night. Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to a reported structure fire on the 1200 block of North Center Street. First arriving units found the single wide trailer with heavy fire and smoke showing, the release said.
