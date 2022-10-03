ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton, TX
Government
blackchronicle.com

City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Weekly

Collette Flanagan, Founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, Speaks Out About Racism in Policing

On October 3, 2022, in Geneva, Collette Flanagan, Founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, testified before the United Nations Human Rights Council on “racial justice and equality in law enforcement.”. Collette Flanagan. Founder, Mothers Against Police Brutality. Remarks before the United Nations Human Rights Council. October 3, 2022. I’d...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Wolfe
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Andrew Young
Dallas Weekly

More Than The Music: Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Program Provides Lifelong Skills

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings program is celebrating 30 years of empowering local students through musical education and increasing diversity in American orchestras. The program began 30 years ago to give students without access to private lessons and music programs in their schools the opportunity to learn to play a string instrument.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Pretty Woman: The Musical Heads To Broadway

Dallas, TX (October 6, 2022) – Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America (BAA), and the producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement in Dallas will go on sale Friday, October 7. Tickets will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will play the Music Hall at Fair Park January 24 – February 5, 2023 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Tiara Alise

Tiara Alise is an attorney, philanthropist, and certified fitness coach based in Dallas, TX. Fitness has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She spent most of her life as a dancer and began professional dance training at the age of 11 in various dance styles, including tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, modern and more!
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

City Council reprimands David Cooke for private flight with Ed, Sasha Bass

Fort Worth City Council reprimanded City Manager David Cooke late Tuesday afternoon for taking a private plane flight to Aspen, Colorado, with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend. Cooke will remain city manager, according to a press release from the council and mayor. A consultation with...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas College#Civil Rights Leaders#Unt#Captiva
Larry Lease

Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers

Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash. With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
dmagazine.com

Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?

Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy