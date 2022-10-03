Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for contact violation
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him being in the vicinity of the Sheldon residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Child
A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting her child. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of West 8th Street around 10:30pm Wednesday. A juvenile male told police that he had been struck in the face by his mother at a residence in that area of West 8th Street.
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads guilty of using teen to deliver marijuana
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity. Darrell Hall, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single felony counts of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
Merrill man sentenced to life without parole for murder of stepson
A Plymouth County man found guilty for the murder of his stepson has been sentenced to prison.
KELOLAND TV
Officials in Minnehaha County search for wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges. The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish. He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order. According to court records,...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
nwestiowa.com
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
nwestiowa.com
Woman in chase pleads guilty to marijuana
LE MARS—One of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon on Sept. 19 has pleaded guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Cynthia Estrada pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County inmate cited for mischief
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man already in the Osceola County Jail in Sibley faces another charge. Scott Allen Hanson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he became upset and threw an iPod several times, breaking it, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
