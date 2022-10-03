ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County

NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County

The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
huroninsider.com

Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child

SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crawford County Mugshots#American
10TV

Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
peakofohio.com

Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man

Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Former Columbus vice cop to serve 18 months

A former Columbus police vice officer was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on charges he conspired to violate the civil rights of a man. Prosecutors had asked for a longer sentence of 33 months in prison for Steven Rosser. He was convicted in February...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car

SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Crash Injures One Person in Ada

One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
ADA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy