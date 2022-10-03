Read full article on original website
$1 million bond set for woman arrested in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested After Drug Operation in Wyandot County
The Wyandot County Special Response team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43 Nevada this past Wednesday. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, three females were located inside the residence, and they were detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. Detectives...
Former Columbus vice officer sentenced for violating individual's civil rights through fraudulent arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police vice officer was sentenced to prison for violating the civil rights of a person he was investigating. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Steven Rosser was given 18 months on Thursday. A jury found Rosser...
cleveland19.com
Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP. Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child
SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
An Ohio man sentenced to prison for fraud; How the victims realized they were being scammed
An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for selling fake hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Nathan L. Know, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was found guilty on Sept. 8 by the U.S. District Court...
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
wosu.org
Former Columbus vice cop to serve 18 months
A former Columbus police vice officer was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on charges he conspired to violate the civil rights of a man. Prosecutors had asked for a longer sentence of 33 months in prison for Steven Rosser. He was convicted in February...
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
huroninsider.com
Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
