3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
southseattleemerald.com
The Final Day at the Viet-Wah Supermarket
(This article was originally published on the International Examiner and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Some goodbyes are harder than others. For many, this one was heart-wrenching. On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, the Viet-Wah Supermarket, an anchor of Seattle’s Southeast Asian refugee and immigrant population for 41 years, closed...
425magazine.com
The Seattle Modern Home Tour Returns Saturday
Join hosts Modern Architecture + Design Society for the tour’s 10th installation — and first in-person event — since 2019. Experience an up-close look at some of the area’s most dramatic contemporary homes located throughout Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland. Stunning examples of leading-edge design will be...
The Stranger
Seattle Needs Real Democracy Reform
Voters in Seattle will have two democracy-reform initiatives to choose from this November: A scheme for ‘approval voting’ bankrolled by local tech executives and a small number of wealthy out-of-state donors, and the City Council’s alternative proposal for 'ranked-choice voting' (RCV), which is supported by a broad coalition of Seattle-based community groups, seven city council members, and road-tested in cities across the country. Voters should follow City Council’s lead when November ballots arrive and choose RCV for Seattle’s future primary elections.
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
washingtonstatewire.com
Lower bridge tolls in time for Election Day
The payoff of one of this year’s more entertaining election-year ploys happened this week when the price of driving a car across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge decreased by 75 cents. The reduction is the handiwork of Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, with a strong assist from Senate Transportation Chair Marko Liias and their colleagues in the Democratic majority.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
oregontoday.net
USCG Rescue, Oct. 6
SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued three people and a dog Tuesday from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay on Sucia Island. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 2 p.m. Tuesday of a 57-foot vessel taking on water after it struck rocks entering Echo Bay. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham to assist the people and the dog. Multiple good Samaritans arrived on scene to monitor the vessel and provide equipment to help reduce the ingress of water. A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crew also arrived on scene to monitor the vessel. The Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene, removed water from the vessel with a dewatering pump and towed the vessel toward shore for approximately 5 hours. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew. The BoatUS crew towed the vessel toward shore, where it was moored in Bellingham.
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
MyNorthwest.com
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
KING-5
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
KING-5
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria
Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: A Coffee Crawl, New Bellevue Bar, and Mushroom-Infused Brews
If you want to get a substantial amount of caffeine in your system as you walk through downtown Renton, the Fall Coffee Crawl will allow you to sample coffee from six Renton coffee houses. The event starts Oct. 8 and goes 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with an admission fee of $35. The admission comes with a Coffee Crawl mug, a cider-tasting session, coffee samples, and a chance to win $50 in gift certificates from one of your favorite Renton coffee houses. Buy your tickets here.
425magazine.com
Snoqualmie Summit Mountain Bike Park Opens
The multiyear design-build collaboration between the Summit at Snoqualmie, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance recently debuted its long-awaited mountain bike park. After three summer seasons of trail building and nearly a decade of feasibility evaluations, planning, environmental reviews, and permitting, mountain bikers are now able...
